‘Shop Contest: Halo Delayed

Halo Infinite has been delayed until next year. This is most likely for the best, as it seemed like it needed some more time in the oven. But it does mean the Master Chief will have a lot more free time on his hands. So, let’s help the big guy out.

Halo Infinite Delayed To 2021 343 Industries has announced that Halo Infinite will launch in 2021, missing its original “holiday 2020″ release window. Read more

Your challenge this week: Give the Master Chief stuff to do and places to visit.

Add him to a new game, or a movie or your family photos. I don’t care. Just give this man something to do while he waits for his next big game to finally come out.

Here’s a Master Chief for you to use. Or use your own Chief. I’m not too picky.

Screenshot: Microsoft / 343 Studios

Next week, I’ll pick a winner and some of my favourites.

Please note that the image submissions rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!