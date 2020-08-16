‘Shop Contest: Halo Delayed

Halo Infinite has been delayed until next year. This is most likely for the best, as it seemed like it needed some more time in the oven. But it does mean the Master Chief will have a lot more free time on his hands. So, let’s help the big guy out.
Halo Infinite Delayed To 2021
Your challenge this week: Give the Master Chief stuff to do and places to visit.
Add him to a new game, or a movie or your family photos. I don’t care. Just give this man something to do while he waits for his next big game to finally come out.
Here’s a Master Chief for you to use. Or use your own Chief. I’m not too picky.
Next week, I’ll pick a winner and some of my favourites.
Please note that the image submissions rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!
How To Submit — Instructions
1. Create your ‘Shop and save it to your desktop. Images must be at least 800 pixels wide.
2. Go to the bottom of this post
3. This brings up a comment window. Click “Choose file” if you’re uploading your ‘shop from your desktop
4. Alternatively, you can upload the ‘Shop to a free image hosting service. I suggest imgur. Then paste the image’s URL into the field that says “Image URL.” Note: this must be the URL of the image itself, not the page where it is displayed. That means the URL ends in .jpg, .gif, .png, whatever.
5. Add editorial commentary and hit submit and your image will load. If it doesn’t, upload the image to imgur and paste the image URL as a comment. I will look at it.
6. Large-size images may not upload properly, though we have seen some animated .gifs upwards of 5 MB. If you’re still having trouble uploading the image, try to keep its longest dimension (horizontal or vertical) under 1000 pixels, or the whole thing under 2 MB.
