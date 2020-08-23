‘Shop Contest: King Shark

Yesterday was a great day for King Shark fans, like myself. We got two different digital King Sharks. One from the recently announced game Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League and one from the upcoming Suicide Squad movie. This is a good thing. Let’s celebrate.

Your challenge this week: Have some fun with King Shark!

I became a big King Shark fan after he became a regular in the fantastic Harley Quinn show. But he’s also great in the comics and after being left out of the last Suicide Squad film, it’s nice to see him finally getting his spot on the team.

Here are two different King Sharks that you can use.

Image: DC / Rocksteady

Image: WB / DC

Next week, I’ll pick a winner and some of my favourites.

Please note that the image submissions rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!