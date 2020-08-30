See Games Differently

‘Shop Contest: Lonely Crash Bandicoot

Zack Zwiezen

Published 3 hours ago: August 31, 2020 at 2:35 am -
Filed to:contest
crashcrash bandicootgamescomlonelyphotoshop contestsad
Screenshot: Kotaku
Screenshot: Kotaku

Gamescom’s Opening Night Live event happened earlier this week. It had a few game announcements, some new trailers, and other stuff. But it also provided us with a haunting image that summarises 2020 in a single photo.

Screenshot: Kotaku

Your challenge this week: Put sad Crash in images.

Within the fiction of Opening Night Live, Crash had accidentally arrived at the convention hall where Gamescom was originally supposed to happen, before COVID-19 forced the event to go digital. This is played as a joke. But it seems horrible. He is alone, lost, and scared. That won’t stop us from having some fun with Crash, but I did at least want to mention it before we start sticking the poor bastard in silly images featuring Sonic or whatever.

And don’t worry, I already cut him out for you! Here you go:

Photo: Kotaku / Activision

Next week, I’ll pick a winner and some of my favourites.

Please note that the image submissions rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!

How To Submit — Instructions

1. Create your ‘Shop and save it to your desktop. Images must be at least 800 pixels wide.

2. Go to the bottom of this post

3. This brings up a comment window. Click “Choose file” if you’re uploading your ‘shop from your desktop

4. Alternatively, you can upload the ‘Shop to a free image hosting service. I suggest imgur. Then paste the image’s URL into the field that says “Image URL.” Note: this must be the URL of the image itself, not the page where it is displayed. That means the URL ends in .jpg, .gif, .png, whatever.

5. Add editorial commentary and hit submit and your image will load. If it doesn’t, upload the image to imgur and paste the image URL as a comment. I will look at it.

6. Large-size images may not upload properly, though we have seen some animated .gifs upwards of 5 MB. If you’re still having trouble uploading the image, try to keep its longest dimension (horizontal or vertical) under 1000 pixels, or the whole thing under 2 MB.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.