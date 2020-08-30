‘Shop Contest: Lonely Crash Bandicoot

Gamescom’s Opening Night Live event happened earlier this week. It had a few game announcements, some new trailers, and other stuff. But it also provided us with a haunting image that summarises 2020 in a single photo.
Your challenge this week: Put sad Crash in images.
Within the fiction of Opening Night Live, Crash had accidentally arrived at the convention hall where Gamescom was originally supposed to happen, before COVID-19 forced the event to go digital. This is played as a joke. But it seems horrible. He is alone, lost, and scared. That won’t stop us from having some fun with Crash, but I did at least want to mention it before we start sticking the poor bastard in silly images featuring Sonic or whatever.
And don’t worry, I already cut him out for you! Here you go:
Next week, I’ll pick a winner and some of my favourites.
Please note that the image submissions rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!
How To Submit — Instructions
1. Create your ‘Shop and save it to your desktop. Images must be at least 800 pixels wide.
2. Go to the bottom of this post
3. This brings up a comment window. Click “Choose file” if you’re uploading your ‘shop from your desktop
4. Alternatively, you can upload the ‘Shop to a free image hosting service. I suggest imgur. Then paste the image’s URL into the field that says “Image URL.” Note: this must be the URL of the image itself, not the page where it is displayed. That means the URL ends in .jpg, .gif, .png, whatever.
5. Add editorial commentary and hit submit and your image will load. If it doesn’t, upload the image to imgur and paste the image URL as a comment. I will look at it.
6. Large-size images may not upload properly, though we have seen some animated .gifs upwards of 5 MB. If you’re still having trouble uploading the image, try to keep its longest dimension (horizontal or vertical) under 1000 pixels, or the whole thing under 2 MB.
