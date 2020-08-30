‘Shop Contest: Lonely Crash Bandicoot

Gamescom’s Opening Night Live event happened earlier this week. It had a few game announcements, some new trailers, and other stuff. But it also provided us with a haunting image that summarises 2020 in a single photo.

Screenshot: Kotaku

Your challenge this week: Put sad Crash in images.

Within the fiction of Opening Night Live, Crash had accidentally arrived at the convention hall where Gamescom was originally supposed to happen, before COVID-19 forced the event to go digital. This is played as a joke. But it seems horrible. He is alone, lost, and scared. That won’t stop us from having some fun with Crash, but I did at least want to mention it before we start sticking the poor bastard in silly images featuring Sonic or whatever.

And don’t worry, I already cut him out for you! Here you go:

Photo: Kotaku / Activision

Next week, I’ll pick a winner and some of my favourites.

Please note that the image submissions rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!