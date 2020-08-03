See Games Differently

Snack Time

Luke Plunkett

Published 2 hours ago: August 3, 2020 at 11:00 am
Filed to:art

Knight Zhang is a freelance concept artist and illustrator based in California who has worked on stuff like DOTA 2.

You can see more of Zhang’s stuff at her Instagram and ArtStation pages.

