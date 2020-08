Snuggle Up With A Chopped Off Pikachu Tail Pillow

If you are in the market for a hug pillow and like Pokémon, here’s one that looks like a giant, chopped off Pikachu tail.

Priced at 8,658 yen ($US81.31 ($113)), the hug pillow measures 110 cm (43.3 inches) and sure looks comfy.

While this was previously released in 2018, the tail will be re-issued this December.