See Games Differently

Some Heads Are Gonna Roll

Zack Zwiezen

Published 3 hours ago: August 30, 2020 at 6:00 am -
Filed to:community
ghost of tsushimaphoto modephotographyscreenshotsvirtual photography

This week on Snapshots: Control’s latest DLC just came out and it seems a lot of folks are going back to the game and taking some cool screenshots. Of course, we also have more Ghost of Tsushima photos too! One day people might stop taking great pics of that game..but that ain’t today. And some screens from other games like Doom Eternal and Uncharted 4.

Ghost of Tsushima (Screenshot: Mohd Nazif (Email) )
Ghost of Tsushima (Screenshot: Elias Gramm (Email) )

He’ll never be the head of a major corporation.

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favourite games.

If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. Or post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name, and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.