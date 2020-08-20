Sony Says PS5 Is Definitely Still Launching This Year

We still don’t know how much the PS5 will cost nor its exact release date, but in a new interview Sony executive Eric Lempel said the ongoing global pandemic hasn’t changed the company’s plans to launch the console later this year.

“We will launch this year — that will happen — and from my end we will absolutely make sure that we will bring all of the magic and all of the excitement of launches that we have had in the past,” Sony Interactive Entertainment’s SVP of marketing told GamesIndustry.biz. “We are still committed to doing that. It’s more challenging than ever, but our gamers expect a lot from us.”

The remarks come after news earlier this week that Arkane’s Deathloop, a timed console launch exclusive for the PS5, would be delayed until 2021. The week prior, Microsoft revealed that Halo: Infinite would no longer be launching alongside the Xbox Series X. These delays — parts of which have been attributed to the ongoing obstacles around working from home during a global pandemic — have had some, like myself, wondering if this whole next-gen launch might not get pushed back as well.

While games have been a source of comfort and a way for me to connect with friends and family during the pandemic, 2020 and everything that’s been happening during it hasn’t exactly left me super excited or feeling anxiety-free about shelling out hundreds of dollars for some new gaming hardware this fall.

Sony and Microsoft don’t appear to share my scepticism though. In the same breath that Microsoft announced Halo: Infinite was delayed, it too re-committed to launching the Xbox Series X this year, specifying a new November release window. And in an interview last week on the Animal Crossing talk show, Xbox boss Phil Spencer reiterated that the Xbox Series X launch wouldn’t be delayed.