Star Wars Comes To The Sims 4 September 8

Mike Fahey

Published 42 mins ago: August 28, 2020 at 6:15 am -
Screenshot: EA

Come September 9, scouring the mod scene to turn your Sims into Jedi and Stormtroopers becomes a thing of the past. The Sims 4 Star Wars: Journey to Batuu game pack will give players the chance to officially make their own Star Wars story.

Your Sims will jump into the conflict between the Resistance and First Order on Batuu, the same setting as Disney’s Galaxy’s Edge exhibit. Players will be able to fiddle with ships and meet characters who would be iconic if their movies weren’t so new. You’ll get there, Rey.

