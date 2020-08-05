See Games Differently

Street Fighter V Is Getting Dan, Rose, Oro, and Akira From Rival Schools

Ian Walker

Published 2 hours ago: August 6, 2020 at 3:30 am -
Filed to:akira kazama
capcomdanororival schoolsrosestreet fighterstreet fighter v
Image: Capcom
Image: Capcom

Street Fighter V’s final season will see Dan, Rose, Oro, and Akira Kazama of Rival Schools join the game, Capcom announced during a special live stream this afternoon.

The developers explained that these specific fighters were chosen for Street Fighter V thanks to the presence of storyline acquaintances already existing in the game. Dan, for instance, is close friends with Blanka and Sakura, while Rose is Menat’s mentor.

As these characters are still in development, very little in the way of gameplay was shown apart form some brief off-screen footage of Dan. The developers also promised one more character to be revealed at a later date.

Capcom plans to begin releasing new content this winter, with subsequent arrivals planned for 2021.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.