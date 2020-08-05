See Games Differently

Talk Amongst Yourselves

55
Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Published 3 hours ago: August 6, 2020 at 8:00 am -
Filed to:au
talk amongst yourselves

It’s Talk Amongst Yourselves: the friendliest gaming community on the web. Find a new clan, organise a dinner, rant about Windows 10: whatever your flavour, you’ll find some kind, like-minded folk in TAY!

Added bonus: if you haven’t already, come join our Discord server! A fresh invite link is in the story below.

Join Kotaku Australia On Discord

Hey folks, this is Kotaku Australia with a very fun announcement. We've recently started up a Discord channel for you to share your love of all things gaming and pop culture — and we'd love for you to join us.

Read more

About the Author

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Alex Walker is Kotaku's editor, who writes about the video games industry.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • Not a fan of the comments section, would like to see notifications when someone replies and be able to see comment history.

    Also the way the comment chain moves so far over to the right until it’s basically one word per line is annoying to read.

    Reply

      • Love the removal of upvotes and downvotes Alex. Bold decision and I love it

        Can we also have the edit button back and it not put people into auto moderation. That would be a dream come true if the dudes behind the scenes made that happen

        Reply

          • What about keeping the upvotes and just removing the downvotes? It’d still be good to be able to acknowledge funny/good comments without having to add a ‘great comment!’ comment.

          • @cffndncr because up and down votes are just a pure popularity contest from a small self-selected group. They are virtually never used to say anything other than that you agree with what the poster is saying. How well thought out, well argued or funny a post is has proven over and over again to be completely irrelevant to a post’s ability to attract thumbs.

    • As for the up vote/down vote an easy solution would be not getting put into moderation for to many down votes.

      Reply

      • You can comment on all the articles – just not ones shared from Gizmodo, because Gizmodo doesn’t have comments. But we’re working on that (and it’s definitely not anywhere close to half the articles, it’s more like one-two a day).

        Reply

        • Would be nice to have the repost from tag or header back for those by the way..

          It would save me the trouble of trying to find comments after the flood of ads only to scroll to the next article!

          Reply

          • Goal – or what I’d like at least – is to just have comments enabled when they’re posted here, as well as the repost/shared by tag on the river as well.

            Some others have mentioned the comments thing too – I think that could be helped if jumping to the comments takes you to the first comment, rather than the comments box. But that’s something we’d need to test to make sure the UX is actually better.

        • Oh yeah…. nested comment replies seem to be stuck at 4tth one as well… sorta limits the replies/discussions!

          Like i cant reply to your reply below!

          Reply

  • I’m sure everyone has an opinion on how the website redesign has turned out so pivoting away from that, what’s everyone’s thought on Person 4 Golden on PC?

    Reply

  • I do not like review bombing but I can see where some of the fans are coming from. I loved the first game, bought the collectors edition for part 2 and have roughly played around 10 hours of the story so far and all I can say from what i’ve played is that the story is pretty bad as compared to the first game, the gameplay is terrific and probably better than the first game, I enjoy the stealth sections of the game and have been in some pretty intense battles but the story just brings it down a lot for me.

    I have seen some of the leaks and I am not looking forward to playing the second half of the game where I have to play as I character I know I just cannot learn to sympathize with but I will give it a chance and ride it out until the end and see how it goes. Other than those points I’ve been enjoying the game so far and love playing as Ellie

    Reply

  • This new design makes it feel like my eyes are bleeding without dark mode.

    Am I missing it somewhere, not to mention other features like notifications? Because either I did or someone dropped the ball in numerous ways with this redesign that is missing features that have been standard for years now.

    Reply

    • Honestly, I’ll take having to re-sign in like 10 times a day, the broken comments section, the mixed up filing of everything to “in real life” on random days, the weird layout that seems to put stories out of chronological order, absolutely no consistency between how many columns there are on the page, the ad content being very difficult to discern from the real content… all of it. I’ll take it all.

      Just give me back dark mode.

      Reply

  • Some opinions would be greatly appreciated. I’m about to be in the market for a new PC, the one I currently have is a friend’s that I had on an extended loan. I have no interest in building my own PC, I don’t get enjoyment from putting it together, nor do I get satisfaction of a job well done. I’m looking at purchasing a prebuilt PC from PCCaseGear, but I’m not too sure how much different an $1800 set up is from a $1500 one. Is unworthy splashing out a little extra cash? Also, if there’s anywhere else people would recommend I look, I’m all ears.
    (It’s worth mentioning that I dont really care that much for the highest quality graphics, as long as performance runs stable).

    Reply

    • No complaints against PCCaseGear, used them a few times with good turn around on shipping, etc. But Centrecom is another site I use myself.

      I can build PCs myself just fine, sometime I just really don’t want to. I have used Centrecom’s system builder to put pieces together and have them build it so I don’t have to bother, but knowing what parts I want put in and why helps massively.

      However, the prebuilt systems I see on PCCaseGear I typically don’t like.

      They usually have several hundred dollar markups on just buying the parts separately. And no decent computer store or tech is going to charge you several hundred dollars just to put a system together if you bring them the parts.

      Reply

    • What games are you looking to play?
      What resolution are you looking to play at?
      Do you want something that will last 10+ years and is easy to upgrade?

      Reply

  • Only just upgraded to a 1920 p monitor and only be getting anything better than that for quite a while.

    Exclusively play solo games (they tend the gravitate towards the indie side, I see the “made in Unity” logo quite often), the highest end game I’d like to be able to run right now is Control, .

    Preferably I’d like something that will last me a decent stretch of time (I’m also going to try and keep on top of upgrading and replacing parts gradually instead of waiting until I need a whole new system).

    Reply

    • Something based around the 3300X and an affordable entry/mid-range GPU would be perfect:

      3300X + B250 motherboard
      Cheap 16GB RAM
      2x SSDs
      Radeon RX 5500XT
      $100-150 on the case, $100-150 on the PSU

      Could do it for around $1000-1200, I’d reckon. Would need to just double check on Part Picker. Could probably even ask the place you buy it from to build the parts for you for a bit of an extra fee – but that’d still be better than buying a pre-built machine, and you’ll get much better value.

      Reply

  • I’m slowly getting used to this new layout. I still have some complaints – I really don’t like the infinite content when opening an article, mainly because when I drag the scroll bar down the comments, I find myself in another article, every single time. And some articles still have comments disabled.

    I apologise if my previous, heavily negative comments caused any headaches. I know you guys behind the scenes are trying your hardest to make things all nice and modern or whatever. Eventually we’ll get there.

    Ps: bring back dark mode k thnx

    Reply

      • Yeah I’ve had several instances where I’m scrolling down to check on the comment section only to have it skip to the next article below.

        Reply

    • I suspect the remaining articles with comments disabled are ones that would have shown up as “Gizmodo reposts” under the old design, such as comics related stories from James Whitbrook.

      I haven’t seen anything claiming to be a repost under the new design, and no Gizmodo stories have comments these days.

      Reply

      • Its that or the comments section didnt load in between all the ads and next article.

        Ive kept scrolling many a time to the comments and realise its comments for next article.. reloaded page and viola comments!

        Just a tad obnoxious that the ads load faster then the actual comments

        Reply

  • Hey folks – long time no see!

    Seems like the site went through another overhaul? Not really digging all the extra ads taking up room, the infinite scrolling, and the lack of dark mode, but apparently those of us living overseas can comment without using a VPN now, so that’s nice!

    Reply

  • Heads up for the folks who are interested: The Steam indie festival with its time-limited demos finished up yesterday, and many (not all! Keep playing!) of the demos which may have been installed were instead replaced with links to ‘purchase’ instead of ‘play’.

    However… if you uninstall those demos and re-visit the store page, you will probably find that those store pages now have ‘different’ demos up and available to play! Also, not all. Some of them were just slow taking down their download links. HURRY UP!

    Doing this I was able to get to a couple games that I had missed out on, and absolutely would’ve been worse off for not experiencing.

    Games like: Chinatown Detective Agency which I am now beyond hyped for. (Even though it’s only coming in 2021.) If anyone ever played the old classic Carmen Sandiego improvement, Gumboots Australia, it’s a lot like that, combined with an adventure game control system, and the Investigation Mission components of The Secret World MMO. Like… the game presents you with open-ended clues and puzzles, and expects you to do your own google research on how to find the answer.

    Eg: “Here’s a picture of an old stamp. Find out where it came from, book a flight there with the in-game app, then deliver the stamp to where it came from.” That’s it. That’s your clue. So you go into google looking up the stamp to find out where it was issued, and the cancellation stamp to find out where it was used, and figure out the time period that the stamp was issued to figure out what the city on the stamp is now currently called! BRILLIANT.

    …Sorry if you didn’t play it, though, because the demo got taken down this morning.

    Reply

  • Lockdown part 2 begins.

    Fellow Melburnians, let’s game away the next 6 weeks.

    Started TLoU part 2. Still very early, it’s extended tutorial and establishing characters. Loving it so far.

    Been playing some Division 2 also, enjoying the seasonal stuff.

    All my games seem to be bloody pandemic related though. My pile of shame’s got Days Gone in it too. D’oh.

    Reply

    • Ooohh, what’re you playing Division 2 on?
      I picked it up cheap on PC and have been plowing through it, could be fun to run some missions together!

      Reply

  • I finally got around to playing Breath of the Wild last night and I’m very impressed with it.

    It’s only 15gb and somehow has really nice looking textures, much nicer lighting than I would’ve expected from the Switch, short load times, good framerates and decent draw distance.

    It also ditched the infuriating Nintendo hand holding. I’ve already solved several puzzles completely unsure if that was the intended solution or if I used the rules of the world to make my own solution. The emergent stuff that’s already coming from the mechanics really amazes me. I can’t believe Nintendo made this, tbh.

    Reply

      • It really encourages you to just play around with stuff and see what happens. Which means some of the puzzlers are pretty obtuse unless you have that moment where you think “I wonder if it’ll let me do this”. Emergent systems are like crack to me so I’m having a great time just seeing what happens when I try stuff.

        I set a bunch of stuff on fire and then used the glider to fly over it. The heat pushed me up in the air.
        I scared fish towards the shore while swimming and they panicked enough to beach themselves.
        I killed a boar from stealth and the mokoblins ran over to the meat and started eating it. It put them in the path of a tree I had cut down, so I pushed it down the hill and squished them all.
        There was an annoying puzzle where I had to use motion controls to roll a ball through a maze. I flipped the controller over to flip the maze and just used the underside to give me a flat board.

        And it’s got a whole lot of really absurd humour, too.

        Reply

        • Zelda has always had weird humour sprinkled throughout it. But boy did most of those shrines make me feel stupid

          Reply

          • Yeah the whole game is just full of these moments where you think “I wonder if I could… OH SHIT IT WORKS”

            You kinda have to unlearn the mindset of videogame systems and think about things in a holistic way.

    • the lack of reply notifications hampers things… that and the constant need to log into the website but that just might be my edge settings

      Reply

      • Indeed. Also, the removal of thumbs reduces the incentive to troll around for thumb wars to pile in on, reducing the incentive for repeat visits to the same articles.

        Reply

  • I’m 38, and have Agoraphobia to the degree that I live on a disability pension.
    Yesterday, having been too anxious to ever attempt it in my life, I got my P plates.

    I’m writing this here, because you’re my community, and I don’t remember the last time I felt proud of myself.

    I hope every single one of you and everyone you care about have an AWESOME day.

    Reply

    • Holy shit. That is awesome mate! Congratulations, that is such a huge thing and that’s going to do enormous things for your day to day life.

      Fucking well done, truly.

      Reply

      • Thanks heaps Alex, I’ve been reading Kotaku for YEARS, anxiety keeps me from commenting too often though.
        I know you guys often cop a lot of flack in the comments, but I truly enjoy all of the output you guys do, even if it’s opinions I don’t agree with (Don’t we all have those?), so, thanks.
        I’d love to be able to write about the things I love for a living, even if it’s a sh*tload of hardwork… just no outside and crowds lol.

        Reply

    • I read agoraphobia and for some reason thought arachnophobia and then wondered how the heck you were encountering so many spiders that was impacting you to that level.
      I read the rest and realised I was an idiot =P Congratulations. It’s a huge step to being independent. Hopefully, it’s the boost you need right now =D

      Reply

    • That one’s a republishing issue — happens when I force a story through syndication (because it’s taking too damn long) and then it republishes a duplicate afterwards. It’s a bit annoying, but the devs are working on all the back end quirks with that right now.

      Reply

  • Has anyone played legend of Legacy on 3DS? I had bought it but never actually played it. Just started it yesterday.

    Reply

  • So rather random.. i figured I would check that sponsored “which cpu to get for a gaming pc” which suggested cpus for budget, medium and all out Gizmodo article..

    It starts out fine suggesting an i5-9400f which is a decent cheap cpu… but then for medium it recommends.. an i5 8400?! Really? Never mind that its locked and an older gen cpu… its performance is either the same if sometimes lower than the 9400f for the same price you can get an i5-9600k… same cores and higher base clock speeds.. seriously wtf…

    Reply

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.