That’s One Good Looking Capybara

Age of Empries III: Defintive Edition comes out October 15 and it updates the classic RTS with new and improved 4k visuals and modern features like crossplay. But it will also include some HD capybaras. I didn’t realise I wanted HD capybaras until now.

???? What was that? More, you say? Ok! Show your ❤️ of #AgeofEmpires III: Definitive Edition by liking and commenting on this post. If we reach 3k, we'll show comparisons of the cinematics on Monday, August 31st! To entice you, here's a preview of more beautiful rebuilt 3D assets: pic.twitter.com/NsPgwVnOYz — AgeOfEmpires (@AgeOfEmpires) August 28, 2020

Look at that original capybara compared to the new one. It’s trying its best and for the time it looked fine. But today it looks like a weirdly textured blob of polygons.

Screenshot: Microsoft

Has the sight of this improved large rodent model convinced you to buy Age of Empries III? Or maybe it’s made you resent the new game?! How dare they change your favourite capybara into something cute and less realistic.

Personally, I’m more impressed by how much better the crocodile looks in the new game. That old one had a weird white band around its neck and looked rough.