See Games Differently

That’s One Good Looking Capybara

Zack Zwiezen

Published 4 hours ago: August 31, 2020 at 4:00 am -
Filed to:age of empires
age of empires iiicapybarahdmicrosoftremasterrts
Screenshot: Microsoft
Screenshot: Microsoft

Age of Empries III: Defintive Edition comes out October 15 and it updates the classic RTS with new and improved 4k visuals and modern features like crossplay. But it will also include some HD capybaras. I didn’t realise I wanted HD capybaras until now.

Look at that original capybara compared to the new one. It’s trying its best and for the time it looked fine. But today it looks like a weirdly textured blob of polygons.

Screenshot: Microsoft

Has the sight of this improved large rodent model convinced you to buy Age of Empries III? Or maybe it’s made you resent the new game?! How dare they change your favourite capybara into something cute and less realistic.

Personally, I’m more impressed by how much better the crocodile looks in the new game. That old one had a weird white band around its neck and looked rough.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.