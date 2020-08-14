See Games Differently

The Adventures Of Fox & Friends

Luke Plunkett

Published 55 mins ago: August 14, 2020 at 11:30 am -
Filed to:art

Leslie Tran is an artist based in Sweden who has worked with companies like Massive Black and Netflix.

You can see more of Leslie’s stuff at her personal site and ArtStation page.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.