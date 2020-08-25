The Internet Reacts To Fall Guys Being 6ft Tall

Not only is Fall Guys a big hit, but the jelly bean characters themselves are also big — measuring in at six feet to be exact.
The official Fall Guys Twitter account posted the above image, writing:
In awe at the size of this lad.
Absolute unit.
183 cm
Fall Guys actual size.
Yikes! I imagined the Fall Guys were actually little guys:
If you want, we can all pretend this is how big Fall Guys are?
But, it's not cannon https://t.co/C0BJoYrDSC
— Fall Guys ???? (@FallGuysGame) August 23, 2020
This shouldn’t a complete surprise, because the official account also tweeted this out:
THIS IS ACTUALLY DRAWN TO SCALE
Fall Guys are 1.83m tall
Retweet if you ship
???? Fall Gang ????@FallGuysGame ❤️ @gangbeasts https://t.co/BBmZJcBIhj
— Fall Guys ???? (@FallGuysGame) August 4, 2020
The internet is still reacting and has things to say:
Good morning
Friendly reminder that the fall guys are 6ft… pic.twitter.com/y8kdHIMTyo
— Nika (@Nikanikaboua) August 19, 2020
もうダメだFallGuysの身長が183cmと聞いてこんなイメージにしか見えなくなってしまった pic.twitter.com/CFBjuL7lsm
— lack???????????? (@lalalalack) August 16, 2020
with the knowledge that fall guys characters are 183cm tall i have made this handy graphic pic.twitter.com/JpguToUhJb
— ???? (@monteclerc) August 24, 2020
fall Guys のゼリービーンズたち183cmもあるのかとという絵 pic.twitter.com/884JrLJI9H
— ねこゼリー/filament (@NecoJelly) August 23, 2020
6ft = CP3 = Fall Guys ???? https://t.co/ORvnmut0m0 pic.twitter.com/SpdgiNer3W
— [email protected] ???? (@satorux48) August 24, 2020
fallguys
リズ天
あのアバターの身長は183cmらしいので… pic.twitter.com/cTWIrnD34j
— ライハチ (@rai_8ya) August 23, 2020
the fall guys are canonically 6ft tall and kirbys are 8in high so this is the reality of what is happening #MarArt pic.twitter.com/n5fMrLD785
— ⭐️ℂ???????????????????????????????? ℕ????????????????????????????⭐️ (@qiwipanini) August 16, 2020
意外と大きかった pic.twitter.com/yXqGBNaMr2
— おとき うめ (@otokisou) August 24, 2020
兄者 184cm
fallguys 183cm pic.twitter.com/oB82tDvV1Z
— ﾜﾀﾅﾍﾞﾏｻﾔ (@msy_2br) August 21, 2020
fall guysのキャラが183cmでジーク・イェーガーと同じってこういうことか pic.twitter.com/MetjQyZGWk
— ????Dさん???? (@D_san_aka) August 18, 2020
I've heard that the Fall Guys are 183 cm (or about 6'0".) tall.
I happen to be 170 cm (5'7") tall, 13 cm shorter than a Fall Guy.
Hope to god they're nice while not in Battle Royale. pic.twitter.com/4OO9cNrV29
— Maxwell Blueton Pixeling IV (@TheBluePixeling) August 18, 2020
健屋さんのFall Guys見てあのぽてぽて歩いてるのが183cmと知って健屋さんどれくらいだっけって調べてたらシェリンさんも同じくらいらしいと知って思わず作った比較表 pic.twitter.com/Ugw3pbmYH5
— 馨 (@yonashiore) August 17, 2020
FallGuys(183cm)描いた pic.twitter.com/uWMAujsSZL
— ハマチ (@hamachi343) August 16, 2020
More like Tall Guys, am I right?
Log in to comment on this story!Log in