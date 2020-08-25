The Internet Reacts To Fall Guys Being 6ft Tall

See Games Differently

Not only is Fall Guys a big hit, but the jelly bean characters themselves are also big — measuring in at six feet to be exact.

The official Fall Guys Twitter account posted the above image, writing:

In awe at the size of this lad.

Absolute unit.

183 cm

Fall Guys actual size.

Yikes! I imagined the Fall Guys were actually little guys:

This shouldn’t a complete surprise, because the official account also tweeted this out:

The internet is still reacting and has things to say:

More like Tall Guys, am I right?

