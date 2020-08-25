The Internet Reacts To Fall Guys Being 6ft Tall

Not only is Fall Guys a big hit, but the jelly bean characters themselves are also big — measuring in at six feet to be exact.

The official Fall Guys Twitter account posted the above image, writing:

In awe at the size of this lad. Absolute unit. 183 cm Fall Guys actual size.

Yikes! I imagined the Fall Guys were actually little guys:

If you want, we can all pretend this is how big Fall Guys are? But, it's not cannon https://t.co/C0BJoYrDSC — Fall Guys ???? (@FallGuysGame) August 23, 2020

This shouldn’t a complete surprise, because the official account also tweeted this out:

THIS IS ACTUALLY DRAWN TO SCALE Fall Guys are 1.83m tall Retweet if you ship ???? Fall Gang ????@FallGuysGame ❤️ @gangbeasts https://t.co/BBmZJcBIhj — Fall Guys ???? (@FallGuysGame) August 4, 2020

The internet is still reacting and has things to say:

Good morning Friendly reminder that the fall guys are 6ft… pic.twitter.com/y8kdHIMTyo — Nika (@Nikanikaboua) August 19, 2020

with the knowledge that fall guys characters are 183cm tall i have made this handy graphic pic.twitter.com/JpguToUhJb — ???? (@monteclerc) August 24, 2020

the fall guys are canonically 6ft tall and kirbys are 8in high so this is the reality of what is happening #MarArt pic.twitter.com/n5fMrLD785 — ⭐️ℂ???????????????????????????????? ℕ????????????????????????????⭐️ (@qiwipanini) August 16, 2020

兄者 184cm

fallguys 183cm pic.twitter.com/oB82tDvV1Z — ﾜﾀﾅﾍﾞﾏｻﾔ (@msy_2br) August 21, 2020

I've heard that the Fall Guys are 183 cm (or about 6'0".) tall.

I happen to be 170 cm (5'7") tall, 13 cm shorter than a Fall Guy.

Hope to god they're nice while not in Battle Royale. pic.twitter.com/4OO9cNrV29 — Maxwell Blueton Pixeling IV (@TheBluePixeling) August 18, 2020

More like Tall Guys, am I right?