See Games Differently

The Internet Reacts To Halo Infinite’s Delay

1
Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Published 27 mins ago: August 12, 2020 at 12:00 pm -
Filed to:au
halo infiniteinternet reactsxbox series sxbox series x
halo infinite delay
Image: Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite has been delayed into 2021, and not having Microsoft’s tentpole franchise to go with a new console naturally has fans shook.

The initial reaction from fans had two parts. Firstly, people were fairly welcoming of 343’s decision to delay the franchise to safeguard the wellbeing of their employees. However, the immediate response from a lot of fans was: If the next-gen consoles aren’t going to have their biggest next-gen franchise, why buy a console on day one?

Card

halo infinite delay
Image: Resetera

Card

Card

Card

Kotaku Australia reader novasensei was fairly blunt, asking the question most people wondered this morning.

Card

That said, some industry observers noted that delays on AAA games often don’t lead to less crunch, but more — since the teams were crunching already anyway.

Not everyone was supportive of the decision, with some questioning 343’s management given Halo Infinite‘s extensive development time and budget.

Others noted that 343 in particular had really struggled to transition to a working from home environment, and the challenges were especially prominent in the final stretch of development.

Some fans also pointed out that while this morning’s news doesn’t look great for Microsoft, it’s not like the situation on Sony’s side is much better, with only Miles Morales confirmed to be launching before Christmas. And some wondered whether the next generation should be delayed into 2021 as well.

The best Halo Infinite delay take, however, goes to local Assault Android Cactus developer Syama Mishra:

 

About the Author

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Alex Walker is Kotaku's editor, who writes about the video games industry.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • I like the near bipolar response the die-hard fans have… they will rage at a game play trailer, but will also rage if the game is delayed to address quality, then will rage if the game is not 100% perfect on release.

    Reply

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.