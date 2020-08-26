The Official Kingdom Hearts III Boots Are What You’d Expect

If you were to imagine what official Kingdom Hearts III boots would look like, you might imagine buckles, straps, and chains. Plaid, too, maybe!

That’s pretty much sums up these boots. Japanese clothing company Super Groupies, whose slogan is “Anime into Fashion!”, created this officially licensed footwear, inspired by Sora, Riku, Kairi, Roxas, and Axel.

Image: Super Groupies

Image: Super Groupies

Image: Super Groupies

Image: Super Groupies

Image: Super Groupies

Image: Super Groupies

Image: Super Groupies

Image: Super Groupies

Image: Super Groupies

Image: Super Groupies

There are no real surprises, I think, and the Riku and Kairi ones are rather subtle in a tasteful way.

Each pair of made-to-order boots is priced at 16,800 yen, save for the Axel model, which is 18,800 yen. For more, check out Super Groupies’ official site.