See Games Differently

The Official Kingdom Hearts III Boots Are What You’d Expect

Brian Ashcraft

Published 2 hours ago: August 26, 2020 at 9:35 pm -
Filed to:japan
kingdom hearts
Image: Super Groupies
Image: Super Groupies

If you were to imagine what official Kingdom Hearts III boots would look like, you might imagine buckles, straps, and chains. Plaid, too, maybe!

That’s pretty much sums up these boots. Japanese clothing company Super Groupies, whose slogan is “Anime into Fashion!”, created this officially licensed footwear, inspired by Sora, Riku, Kairi, Roxas, and Axel.

Image: Super Groupies
Image: Super Groupies
Image: Super Groupies
Image: Super Groupies
Image: Super Groupies
Image: Super Groupies
Image: Super Groupies
Image: Super Groupies
Image: Super Groupies
Image: Super Groupies

There are no real surprises, I think, and the Riku and Kairi ones are rather subtle in a tasteful way.

Each pair of made-to-order boots is priced at 16,800 yen, save for the Axel model, which is 18,800 yen. For more, check out Super Groupies’ official site.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.