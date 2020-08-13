The official Mother (Earthbound) merch Twitter announced that on August 17 it will be making an anno

See Games Differently

Brian Ashcraft

Published 2 hours ago: August 13, 2020 at 8:41 pm
Image: Twitter
Image: Twitter

The official Mother (Earthbound) merch Twitter announced that on August 17 it will be making an announcement. Previously reveals have been goods-related so expect the same here.

