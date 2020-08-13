The official Mother (Earthbound) merch Twitter announced that on August 17 it will be making an anno

The official Mother (Earthbound) merch Twitter announced that on August 17 it will be making an announcement. Previously reveals have been goods-related so expect the same here.
