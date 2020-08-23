See Games Differently

The Original Doom Used A Lot of Weird Sound Effects, Like Groaning Camels And Hissing Cats

Zack Zwiezen

Published 41 mins ago: August 24, 2020 at 4:00 am -
Filed to:audio
behind the scenescamelsdecinodoomdoom 2id softwaresound effectsyoutube
Camel in the desert by www.twin-loc.fr is licensed under CC BY 2.0 (Image: Twin-loc / id Software / Kotaku)
Camel in the desert by www.twin-loc.fr is licensed under CC BY 2.0 (Image: Twin-loc / id Software / Kotaku)

While some of the sound effects in the original Doom were created just for the game, most of them actually came from sound libraries. This means dedicated fans with some time on their hands can actually dig around and find exactly where nearly every sound in the game comes from. Turns out camels are a very important part of Doom.

Doom superfan and expert Decino recently put together a lengthy, but great video about all the different sound effects in the original Doom and where they came from and how they were made. Sometimes it’s just a gun sound effect from a library with no edits. Other times, a sound effect in Doom can consist of a few different sound effects mixed together.

I remember growing up and hearing Doom sound effects in movies or other games and being confused. Those sounds were so iconic and connected to demon-killing that I young Zack never imagined many of them were just stock audio clips anyone could buy and use.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.