The Original Doom Used A Lot of Weird Sound Effects, Like Groaning Camels And Hissing Cats

While some of the sound effects in the original Doom were created just for the game, most of them actually came from sound libraries. This means dedicated fans with some time on their hands can actually dig around and find exactly where nearly every sound in the game comes from. Turns out camels are a very important part of Doom.

Doom superfan and expert Decino recently put together a lengthy, but great video about all the different sound effects in the original Doom and where they came from and how they were made. Sometimes it’s just a gun sound effect from a library with no edits. Other times, a sound effect in Doom can consist of a few different sound effects mixed together.

I remember growing up and hearing Doom sound effects in movies or other games and being confused. Those sounds were so iconic and connected to demon-killing that I young Zack never imagined many of them were just stock audio clips anyone could buy and use.