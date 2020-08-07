See Games Differently

The Photo Of The Giant Gundam Flipping Its Middle Finger Is Fake

Brian Ashcraft

Published 2 hours ago: August 7, 2020 at 9:00 pm -
Filed to:gundam
japan

Twitter user Yokkun has posted a public service announcement: the viral image of the giant Gundam flipping the bird is not real.

The original image was taken by Yokkun, but was altered. “This image is fake,” Yokkun wrote, adding, “Others have modified the images I took.”

Here are Yokkun’s unaltered photos.

This latest giant Gundam has gone up near Yokohama’s Chinatown in the Yamashita Futo harbour in a special area that will be called The Gundam Factory.

Gundam Factory Yokohama was originally scheduled to open this October, but this has been postponed due to the global pandemic out of safety concerns for staff and visitors.

For more, unaltered and excellent Gundam photos, be sure to follow Yokkun on Twitter.

