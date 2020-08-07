The Photo Of The Giant Gundam Flipping Its Middle Finger Is Fake

Twitter user Yokkun has posted a public service announcement: the viral image of the giant Gundam flipping the bird is not real.
The original image was taken by Yokkun, but was altered. “This image is fake,” Yokkun wrote, adding, “Others have modified the images I took.”
実物大ガンダムを動かすプロジェクト
「ガンダム GLOBAL CHALLENGE」
許し難いフェイク画像を見かけたのでガンダムの名誉の為に訂正ツイートします。
中指を立てていますが、これの元画像を撮影したのは私です。ガンダムを品位を貶める様な悪用は許しません！
念のため多言語表記しました。#GFY pic.twitter.com/738avorWOA
— よ っ く ん /手洗いうがいをしっかりと (@yoshi115t) August 2, 2020
Here are Yokkun’s unaltered photos.
実物大ガンダムを動かすプロジェクト
「ガンダム GLOBAL CHALLENGE」
頭部と胴体を接続している細いフレームが剥き出しなので、特定の位置から見ると首がすっぽりと無く感じますが、それもかなり限定的な見え方で、殆どの位置からは支障無い様に見えました。後程、首カバーも付けるのかな？#GFY pic.twitter.com/kfXMRCYKuQ
— よ っ く ん /手洗いうがいをしっかりと (@yoshi115t) July 30, 2020
This latest giant Gundam has gone up near Yokohama’s Chinatown in the Yamashita Futo harbour in a special area that will be called The Gundam Factory.
Gundam Factory Yokohama was originally scheduled to open this October, but this has been postponed due to the global pandemic out of safety concerns for staff and visitors.
For more, unaltered and excellent Gundam photos, be sure to follow Yokkun on Twitter.
Log in to comment on this story!Log in