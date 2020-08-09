The Week In Games: Another Battle Royale Comes To Consoles

Summer continues on and so too does the drought of big games. A good time to finish up some games on your backlog!
I forgot Hyper Scape released in beta last month. I forgot it even existed. I’m not saying it’s good or bad, I haven’t played it yet, but that name and it being yet another battle royale have made it completely unmemorable to me. I will probably forget about it once I’m done writing up this post.
Beyond Hyper Scape, other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:
Monday, August 10
-
Twist&Bounce | Switch
-
Miracle Soduku | PC, Mac
-
Mecha Destruction | PC
-
Toy Tanks | PC
-
Mealmates | PC, Mac
-
Infernal Radiation | PC
-
Adventure Mosaics: Small Islanders | PC, Mac
Tuesday, August 11
-
Is It Wrong To Try To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon? Infinite Combate | PS4, Switch
-
Hyper Scape | PS4, Xbox One, PC
-
Prehistoric Dude | PS4, PC
-
Brunch Club | PS4, Xbox One
-
Southern Cross Battle Force | PC
-
Find The Letter | PC
-
Dungeon Throne | PC
-
Astral Towers | PC
-
Willy Morgan and The Curse of Bone Town | PC
-
Drag | PC
Wednesday, August 12
-
Banner of the Maid | PS4, Switch
-
Zero Strain | PS4, Xbox One
-
Volta-X | Switch, PC
-
Escape From Tethys | Xbox One, Switch
-
Prehistoric Dude | Xbox One
-
Metamorphosis | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
-
NEAR DEADline | PC, Mac
-
Rubicon | PC
-
Fight With Love – deckbuilder datingsim | PC, Mac
-
Popup Dungeon | PC
-
Autoland | PC
-
Eternal Hope | PC
Thursday, August 13
-
Bite The Bullet | Switch, PC, Mac
-
Ever Forward | PC
-
Boomerang Fu | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
-
Faeria | Xbox One, Switch
-
Troy: A Total War Saga | PC, Mac
-
The Ambassador: Fractured Timelines | Xbox One
-
Darkestville Castle | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
-
The Alto Collection | PS4, Xbox One, PC
-
Dying Light: Hellraid | PC
-
Through The Darkest of Times | Xbox One
-
Zero Strain | Switch
-
Kill It With Fire | PC
-
Double Kick Heroes | Switch
-
Collar X Malie-Unlimted | Switch
-
Big Dipper | Switch
-
Pool Pro GOLD | Switch
-
We Are Doomed | Switch
-
Devious Dungeon Collection | Switch
-
For The People | PC, Mac
-
ZAAM | PC
-
The Librarian (Special Edition) | PC, Mac
-
The Square Key | PC
-
RealFlight Trainer Edition | PC
-
Kebab House | PC
-
Gurobu | PC
Friday, August 14
-
Car Mechanic Simulator Classic | Xbox One
-
Dying Light: Hellraid | PS4, Xbox One
-
Linn: Path of Orchards | Xbox One
-
Eastern Exorcist | PC
-
Of Tanks and Demons III | Xbox One, Switch
-
The Explorer of Night | Xbox One
-
Bite The Bullet | Xbox One
-
Prehistoric Dude | Switch
-
Cooking Simulator | Xbox One
-
Shaolin vs Wutang | Switch
-
Ramageddon | Switch
-
Regina & Mac | Switch
-
Roll The World | PC
-
Tetron | PC
-
Claw Crane Company | PC
-
The Owl Quest | PC
-
Antarctica 88 | PC
-
Huh? And The Adventures of Something… | PC
Saturday, August 15
-
Puzzle Angry Cat | PC
-
Grude! Jump n Run | PC
Sunday, August 16
-
Clowns | PC
