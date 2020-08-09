See Games Differently

The Week In Games: Another Battle Royale Comes To Consoles

Zack Zwiezen

Published 2 hours ago: August 10, 2020 at 7:30 am -
Filed to:mac
new releasesps4schedulesteamswitchxbox one
Summer continues on and so too does the drought of big games. A good time to finish up some games on your backlog!

I forgot Hyper Scape released in beta last month. I forgot it even existed. I’m not saying it’s good or bad, I haven’t played it yet, but that name and it being yet another battle royale have made it completely unmemorable to me. I will probably forget about it once I’m done writing up this post.

Hyper Scape Is High-Flying Fun, But It’s Still Another Battle Royale

In competitive shooters, I prefer to be above my enemies. I grew up playing Tribes, a game about jetpacks and split-second geometry calculations. In Overwatch, my favourite hero is Pharah, whose specialty is jetpack with a side of rocket launcher. Maybe I just really like jetpacks. Still, Hyper Scape is...

Read more

Beyond Hyper Scape, other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:

Monday, August 10

  • Twist&Bounce | Switch

  • Miracle Soduku | PC, Mac

  • Mecha Destruction | PC

  • Toy Tanks | PC

  • Mealmates | PC, Mac

  • Infernal Radiation | PC

  • Adventure Mosaics: Small Islanders | PC, Mac

Tuesday, August 11

  • Is It Wrong To Try To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon? Infinite Combate | PS4, Switch

  • Hyper Scape | PS4, Xbox One, PC

  • Prehistoric Dude | PS4, PC

  • Brunch Club | PS4, Xbox One

  • Southern Cross Battle Force | PC

  • Find The Letter | PC

  • Dungeon Throne | PC

  • Astral Towers | PC

  • Willy Morgan and The Curse of Bone Town | PC

  • Drag | PC

Wednesday, August 12

  • Banner of the Maid | PS4, Switch

  • Zero Strain | PS4, Xbox One

  • Volta-X | Switch, PC

  • Escape From Tethys | Xbox One, Switch

  • Prehistoric Dude | Xbox One

  • Metamorphosis | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

  • NEAR DEADline | PC, Mac

  • Rubicon | PC

  • Fight With Love – deckbuilder datingsim | PC, Mac

  • Popup Dungeon | PC

  • Autoland | PC

  • Eternal Hope | PC

Thursday, August 13

  • Bite The Bullet | Switch, PC, Mac

  • Ever Forward | PC

  • Boomerang Fu | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

  • Faeria | Xbox One, Switch

  • Troy: A Total War Saga | PC, Mac

  • The Ambassador: Fractured Timelines | Xbox One

  • Darkestville Castle | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

  • The Alto Collection | PS4, Xbox One, PC

  • Dying Light: Hellraid | PC

  • Through The Darkest of Times | Xbox One

  • Zero Strain | Switch

  • Kill It With Fire | PC

  • Double Kick Heroes | Switch

  • Collar X Malie-Unlimted | Switch

  • Big Dipper | Switch

  • Pool Pro GOLD | Switch

  • We Are Doomed | Switch

  • Devious Dungeon Collection | Switch

  • For The People | PC, Mac

  • ZAAM | PC

  • The Librarian (Special Edition) | PC, Mac

  • The Square Key | PC

  • RealFlight Trainer Edition | PC

  • Kebab House | PC

  • Gurobu | PC

Friday, August 14

  • Car Mechanic Simulator Classic | Xbox One

  • Dying Light: Hellraid | PS4, Xbox One

  • Linn: Path of Orchards | Xbox One

  • Eastern Exorcist | PC

  • Of Tanks and Demons III | Xbox One, Switch

  • The Explorer of Night | Xbox One

  • Bite The Bullet | Xbox One

  • Prehistoric Dude | Switch

  • Cooking Simulator | Xbox One

  • Shaolin vs Wutang | Switch

  • Ramageddon | Switch

  • Regina & Mac | Switch

  • Roll The World | PC

  • Tetron | PC

  • Claw Crane Company | PC

  • The Owl Quest | PC

  • Antarctica 88 | PC

  • Huh? And The Adventures of Something… | PC

Saturday, August 15

  • Puzzle Angry Cat | PC

  • Grude! Jump n Run | PC

Sunday, August 16

  • Clowns | PC

