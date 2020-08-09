The Week In Games: Another Battle Royale Comes To Consoles

Summer continues on and so too does the drought of big games. A good time to finish up some games on your backlog!

I forgot Hyper Scape released in beta last month. I forgot it even existed. I’m not saying it’s good or bad, I haven’t played it yet, but that name and it being yet another battle royale have made it completely unmemorable to me. I will probably forget about it once I’m done writing up this post.

Beyond Hyper Scape, other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:

Monday, August 10

Twist&Bounce | Switch

Miracle Soduku | PC, Mac

Mecha Destruction | PC

Toy Tanks | PC

Mealmates | PC, Mac

Infernal Radiation | PC

Adventure Mosaics: Small Islanders | PC, Mac

Tuesday, August 11

Is It Wrong To Try To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon? Infinite Combate | PS4, Switch

Hyper Scape | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Prehistoric Dude | PS4, PC

Brunch Club | PS4, Xbox One

Southern Cross Battle Force | PC

Find The Letter | PC

Dungeon Throne | PC

Astral Towers | PC

Willy Morgan and The Curse of Bone Town | PC

Drag | PC

Wednesday, August 12

Banner of the Maid | PS4, Switch

Zero Strain | PS4, Xbox One

Volta-X | Switch, PC

Escape From Tethys | Xbox One, Switch

Prehistoric Dude | Xbox One

Metamorphosis | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

NEAR DEADline | PC, Mac

Rubicon | PC

Fight With Love – deckbuilder datingsim | PC, Mac

Popup Dungeon | PC

Autoland | PC

Eternal Hope | PC

Thursday, August 13

Bite The Bullet | Switch, PC, Mac

Ever Forward | PC

Boomerang Fu | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Faeria | Xbox One, Switch

Troy: A Total War Saga | PC, Mac

The Ambassador: Fractured Timelines | Xbox One

Darkestville Castle | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

The Alto Collection | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Dying Light: Hellraid | PC

Through The Darkest of Times | Xbox One

Zero Strain | Switch

Kill It With Fire | PC

Double Kick Heroes | Switch

Collar X Malie-Unlimted | Switch

Big Dipper | Switch

Pool Pro GOLD | Switch

We Are Doomed | Switch

Devious Dungeon Collection | Switch

For The People | PC, Mac

ZAAM | PC

The Librarian (Special Edition) | PC, Mac

The Square Key | PC

RealFlight Trainer Edition | PC

Kebab House | PC

Gurobu | PC

Friday, August 14

Car Mechanic Simulator Classic | Xbox One

Dying Light: Hellraid | PS4, Xbox One

Linn: Path of Orchards | Xbox One

Eastern Exorcist | PC

Of Tanks and Demons III | Xbox One, Switch

The Explorer of Night | Xbox One

Bite The Bullet | Xbox One

Prehistoric Dude | Switch

Cooking Simulator | Xbox One

Shaolin vs Wutang | Switch

Ramageddon | Switch

Regina & Mac | Switch

Roll The World | PC

Tetron | PC

Claw Crane Company | PC

The Owl Quest | PC

Antarctica 88 | PC

Huh? And The Adventures of Something… | PC

Saturday, August 15

Puzzle Angry Cat | PC

Grude! Jump n Run | PC

Sunday, August 16