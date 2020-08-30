The Week In Games: Avengers Assemble!

It’s time to grind for gear and beat up bad guys. Marvel’s Avengers comes out this week on PS4, Xbox One and PC.
I Played The Avengers Beta And I’m Not Excited
This past weekend I got a chance to step into the sneakers, armoured boots, and severely distressed cut-offs of some of my favourite comic book heroes as part of an early beta event for Marvel’s Avengers. I was hoping my brief time with the game would quell the nagging feeling...Read more
Our own Mike Fahey didn’t love the beta for this upcoming superhero game. I wasn’t as down on it, but I also found myself hoping the full game has more to it. What’s here could be great. The studio behind the game has a good track record, there are fun characters and the idea of a co-op superhero game sounds like a solid plan. Now we just have to see how it all comes together…
Beyond Marvel’s The Avengers other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:
Monday, August 31
Pocket Circuit | Switch
Fantasy Story | PC
Hidden Valley Tower Defence | PC
PBA Basketball Slam: Arcade Edition | PC
Pyschoduck | PC
Lost Patrol | PC
Radical Relocation | PC
Tuesday, September 1
- Iron Harvest | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Crusader Kings III | PC
- Ary and the Secret of Seasons | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Super Bomberman R Online | Stadia
- MX vs ATV All Out | Switch
- Evergate | PC
- The Light at the End of the Ocean | PC
- The Cubedex of Brass and Wood | PC, Mac
- Red Star Raider | PC
- Queen’s Garden 2 | PC
- The Jungle | PC
Wednesday, September 2
Batu Ta Batu | Xbox One
CD-Run | Xbox One
Piffle: A Cat Puzzle Adventure | Switch
Half-Fly3 | PC
Cornflake Crisis | PC, Mac
The Moon Relax | PC
Thursday, September 3
Mask of Mists | Xbox One, Switch
Good Pizza, Great Pizza | Switch
Spellbreak | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
WRC 9 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
Spinch | Switch, PC
Touhou Luna Nights | Xbox One
/Connection Haunted | Switch
Niche – a genetics survival game | Switch
Maze Breaker 3 | Switch
Under the Jolly Roger | Switch
Secret Files 3 | Switch
Jelly Champs! | Switch
Perfect Traffic Simulator | Switch
Here Be Dragons | Switch
My War | PC
20 Minute Metropolis – The Action City Builder | PC
Rogue Summoner | PC
Porchi | PC
Craft In Abyss | PC
Friday, September 4
- Marvel’s Avengers | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Deemo Reborn | PC
- NBA 2K21 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Lair of the Clockwork God | Xbox One, Switch
- The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters | Xbox One
- Doraemon Story of Seasons | PS4
- Paradise Killer | Switch, PC
- Lou’s Revenge | Xbox One
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Roommates | Switch
- Dirt Trackin 2 | Switch
- Solitaire Spider Minimal | Switch
- Fantasy Tower Defence | Switch
- Mimicry | PC, Mac
- Mean-While | PC
- Dreamcatcher | PC, Mac
- Astrovity | PC
- Do It With Hay | PC
- Louie | PC, Mac
Saturday, September 5
Sweet Tooth | PC
Sunday, September 6
The Adventures of Maximus | PC
