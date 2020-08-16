The Week In Games: I Want To Fly Away!

2020 has been and will probably continue to be a terrible, awful year. Now more than ever it’s time to fly away and thankfully, with the release of Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 this week, we all can!

I’ll end up dropping all the sim options when I play Flight Sim 2020. I know that makes me a casual flight sim fan, but I just want to get a big plane and cruise around the country for a few hours. I’m not here for the simulator, I’m here for the flying. Also, I want to buzz the ground as low as possible before hitting a tree or something.

Beyond Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020, other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:

Monday, August 17

Cecconoid | Switch

Gangster Empire: Vendetta | PC

100 Vacas | PC

Epic Battles of History | PC

Tuesday, August 18

Rogue Legacy 2 | PC

Manifold Garden | Xbox One

Even the Ocean | PS4

Death end re;Quest 2 | PC

Pathfinder: Kingmaker | PS4, Xbox One

Helheim Hassle | Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 | PC

Mortal Shell | PS4, Xbox One, PC

My Universe-My Baby | Switch

Paper Shakespeare: The Legend of Rainbow Hollow | PC

Fishhead Blueprint | PC

Wednesday, August 19

She Sees Red Interactive Movie | Xbox One

Even The Ocean | Xbox One

Stones of the Revenant | Xbox One

Beyond Enemy Lines 2 | Xbox One

Norman’s Great Illusion | Xbox One, Switch

Destropolis | PC

Pendelum | PC

Missing Time | PC, Mac

Mushroom Picker Simulator | PC

Flying Slime | PC

Thursday, August 20

Gleamlight | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Ogre Tale | PC

Battletoads | Xbox One, PC

Gryphon Knight Epic: Definitive Edition | Xbox One, PC, Mac

Peaky Blinders | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

FuzzBall | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Train Sim World 2 | PS4, Xbox One, PC

RPG Maker MZ | PC, Mac

Retro Tanks | Switch

Phoenotopia | Switch

Bunny Adventure | Switch

Chinese Parents | Switch

Digerati Presents: The Dungeon Crawl | Switch

Kids: Farm Colouring | Switch

Kwaidan – Azuma Manor Story | Switch

Ellipsis | Switch

Pandora: Chains of Chaos | PC

Eternal Hope | PC

Half-Fly3 | PC

Mystic Midway: Rest in Pieces | PC

Scheming Through The Zombie Apocalypse | PC

SuperNatural Duels | PC

Endless Escape | PC

Friday, August 21

Harvest Moon: Mad Dash | Xbox One

New Super Lucky’s Tale | PS4, Xbox One

Party Panic | Xbox One

The Blobs Fight! | Xbox One

PGA Tour 2k21 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Aokana: Four Rhythms Across The Blue | PS4, Switch

Dungeon Scavenger | Xbox One

Even The Ocean | Switch

Paratopic | Switch

One Line Colouring | Switch

Indygo | Switch

4×4 Dirt Track | Switch

Aokana – Four Rhythms Across The Blue | Switch

The Dreamcatcher | PC

Alien Cat 7 | PC

Casus | PC

Citadale-The Awakened Spirit | PC

Shell Corp | PC

Kwarn Armada Tactics | PC

Space Bar at the End of the Galaxy | PC

Saturday, August 22

Puzzle Bundle: 3 in 1 | Switch

Space Monster | PC

Sunday, August 23