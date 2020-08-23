The Week In Games: Welcome To Wasteland 3

2020 at times feels like the prologue of a post-apocalyptic game, so it seems like a perfect time for Wasteland 3 to release.

Wasteland 2 is one of those games I keep wanting to play and then I just don’t get around to it for various reasons. I did try the Switch version and I hated it, but I blame terrible visuals, poor controls, and bad performance. I need to play it on a big monitor with all the visuals turned up and a mouse. Just once I finish Ghost of Tsushima, that new Samurai Jack game, and like 10 other games, I have on my growing list of stuff I want to play or finish.

Beyond Wasteland 3 other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:

Monday, August 24

Operation Zeta | PC

Water Rain | PC

MaryPark St. | PC

Orbit of Death | PC

Flower Challenge | PC

Tuesday, August 25

Kanagawa Jet Girls | PS4, PC

Death end re;Quest 2 | PS4

Descenders | PS4

Giraffe and Annika | PS4, Switch

No Straight Roads | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Street Power Soccer | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Sense: A Cyberpunk Ghost Story | PC

Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Story | PSVR

Gear.Club Unlimted 2 – Tracks Edition | Switch

Roll for the Galaxy | PC

BeatBeat | PC

Celluar Harvest | PC

Jessika | PC, Mac

Home Designer – Living Room | PC

Otti: House Keeper | PC

Over The Alps | Switch

Wednesday, August 26

The Suicide of Rachel Foster | PS4, Xbox One

Sheepo | PC

Chickamauga Battles | PC, Mac

Japanese Romanji Adventure | PC, Mac

Turtle vs Portal | PC, Mac

Jenny LeClue – Detectivu | Switch

Jets’n’Guns 2 | Switch

Thursday, August 27

Moon | Switch

Tell Me Why | Xbox One, PC

Hypnospace Outlaw | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos | PC

Disease: Hidden Object | PC

Skyhill: Black Mist | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Final Fantasy: Crystal Chronicles | PS4, Switch

Giraffe and Annika | Xbox One

Surgeon Simulator 2 | PC

I’m Russia | PC

Hero Hours Contract | PC

Flatland Vol. 2 | PC

Line Dots | PC, Mac

Control Ultimate Edition | PC

JMPR | PC

Stilstand | PC

Milky Strike | PC

Wira & Taska: Against the Master of Gravity | PC

Ultimate Fishing Simulator | Switch

Blast Brawl 2 | Switch

Retro Classix 2in1 pack: Bad Dudes & Two Crude Dudes | Switch

Commander Keen in Keen Dreams: Definitive Edition | Switch

Deadly Days | Switch

Tank Mechanic Simulator | Switch

Newton’s Cradle Puzzle Game | Switch

Alphaset by POWGI | Switch

Serious Scramblers | Switch

Best Friend Forever | Switch

Struggling | Switch

Friday, August 28

Road to Guandong | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions | PS4, Switch, PC

Wasteland 3 | PS4, Xbox One, PC, Mac

Project CARS 3 | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Nexomon: Extincition | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac

Madden NFL 21 | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Windbound | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Shing! | PS4, PC

Liege Dragon | Xbox One, PC

Hexagroove: Tactical DJ | Xbox One

Double Kick Heroes | Xbox One

Dungeons of Edera | PC

Beholder’s Lair | PC

Girabox | PC

Throw It | PC

Death’s Hangover | Switch

Solitaire Klondike Minimal | Switch

Colour Jumper | Switch

Jump Force – Deluxe Edition | Switch

Grim Legends: The Forsaken Bride | Switch

A Hero and A Garden | Switch

Saturday, August 29