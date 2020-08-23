See Games Differently

The Week In Games: Welcome To Wasteland 3

Zack Zwiezen

Published 2 hours ago: August 24, 2020 at 7:30 am -
Filed to:ps4
Image: inexile entertainment / Microsoft
2020 at times feels like the prologue of a post-apocalyptic game, so it seems like a perfect time for Wasteland 3 to release.

Wasteland 2 is one of those games I keep wanting to play and then I just don’t get around to it for various reasons. I did try the Switch version and I hated it, but I blame terrible visuals, poor controls, and bad performance. I need to play it on a big monitor with all the visuals turned up and a mouse. Just once I finish Ghost of Tsushima, that new Samurai Jack game, and like 10 other games, I have on my growing list of stuff I want to play or finish.

Beyond Wasteland 3 other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:

Monday, August 24

  • Operation Zeta | PC

  • Water Rain | PC

  • MaryPark St. | PC

  • Orbit of Death | PC

  • Flower Challenge | PC

Tuesday, August 25

  • Kanagawa Jet Girls | PS4, PC

  • Death end re;Quest 2 | PS4

  • Descenders | PS4

  • Giraffe and Annika | PS4, Switch

  • No Straight Roads | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

  • Street Power Soccer | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

  • Sense: A Cyberpunk Ghost Story | PC

  • Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Story | PSVR

  • Gear.Club Unlimted 2 – Tracks Edition | Switch

  • Roll for the Galaxy | PC

  • BeatBeat | PC

  • Celluar Harvest | PC

  • Jessika | PC, Mac

  • Home Designer – Living Room | PC

  • Otti: House Keeper | PC

  • Over The Alps | Switch

Wednesday, August 26

  • The Suicide of Rachel Foster | PS4, Xbox One
  • Sheepo | PC
  • Chickamauga Battles | PC, Mac
  • Japanese Romanji Adventure | PC, Mac
  • Turtle vs Portal | PC, Mac
  • Jenny LeClue – Detectivu | Switch
  • Jets’n’Guns 2 | Switch

Thursday, August 27

  • Moon | Switch
  • Tell Me Why | Xbox One, PC
  • Hypnospace Outlaw | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos | PC
  • Disease: Hidden Object | PC
  • Skyhill: Black Mist | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Final Fantasy: Crystal Chronicles | PS4, Switch
  • Giraffe and Annika | Xbox One
  • Surgeon Simulator 2 | PC
  • I’m Russia | PC
  • Hero Hours Contract | PC
  • Flatland Vol. 2 | PC
  • Line Dots | PC, Mac
  • Control Ultimate Edition | PC
  • JMPR | PC
  • Stilstand | PC
  • Milky Strike | PC
  • Wira & Taska: Against the Master of Gravity | PC
  • Ultimate Fishing Simulator | Switch
  • Blast Brawl 2 | Switch
  • Retro Classix 2in1 pack: Bad Dudes & Two Crude Dudes | Switch
  • Commander Keen in Keen Dreams: Definitive Edition | Switch
  • Deadly Days | Switch
  • Tank Mechanic Simulator | Switch
  • Newton’s Cradle Puzzle Game | Switch
  • Alphaset by POWGI | Switch
  • Serious Scramblers | Switch
  • Best Friend Forever | Switch
  • Struggling | Switch

Friday, August 28

  • Road to Guandong | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions | PS4, Switch, PC
  • Wasteland 3 | PS4, Xbox One, PC, Mac
  • Project CARS 3 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Nexomon: Extincition | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
  • Madden NFL 21 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Windbound | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Shing! | PS4, PC
  • Liege Dragon | Xbox One, PC
  • Hexagroove: Tactical DJ | Xbox One
  • Double Kick Heroes | Xbox One
  • Dungeons of Edera | PC
  • Beholder’s Lair | PC
  • Girabox | PC
  • Throw It | PC
  • Death’s Hangover | Switch
  • Solitaire Klondike Minimal | Switch
  • Colour Jumper | Switch
  • Jump Force – Deluxe Edition | Switch
  • Grim Legends: The Forsaken Bride | Switch
  • A Hero and A Garden | Switch

Saturday, August 29

  • Collapsed | Switch

