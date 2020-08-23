The Week In Games: Welcome To Wasteland 3

2020 at times feels like the prologue of a post-apocalyptic game, so it seems like a perfect time for Wasteland 3 to release.
Wasteland 2 is one of those games I keep wanting to play and then I just don’t get around to it for various reasons. I did try the Switch version and I hated it, but I blame terrible visuals, poor controls, and bad performance. I need to play it on a big monitor with all the visuals turned up and a mouse. Just once I finish Ghost of Tsushima, that new Samurai Jack game, and like 10 other games, I have on my growing list of stuff I want to play or finish.
Beyond Wasteland 3 other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:
Monday, August 24
Operation Zeta | PC
Water Rain | PC
MaryPark St. | PC
Orbit of Death | PC
Flower Challenge | PC
Tuesday, August 25
Kanagawa Jet Girls | PS4, PC
Death end re;Quest 2 | PS4
Descenders | PS4
Giraffe and Annika | PS4, Switch
No Straight Roads | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Street Power Soccer | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Sense: A Cyberpunk Ghost Story | PC
Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Story | PSVR
Gear.Club Unlimted 2 – Tracks Edition | Switch
Roll for the Galaxy | PC
BeatBeat | PC
Celluar Harvest | PC
Jessika | PC, Mac
Home Designer – Living Room | PC
Otti: House Keeper | PC
Over The Alps | Switch
Wednesday, August 26
- The Suicide of Rachel Foster | PS4, Xbox One
- Sheepo | PC
- Chickamauga Battles | PC, Mac
- Japanese Romanji Adventure | PC, Mac
- Turtle vs Portal | PC, Mac
- Jenny LeClue – Detectivu | Switch
- Jets’n’Guns 2 | Switch
Thursday, August 27
- Moon | Switch
- Tell Me Why | Xbox One, PC
- Hypnospace Outlaw | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos | PC
- Disease: Hidden Object | PC
- Skyhill: Black Mist | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Final Fantasy: Crystal Chronicles | PS4, Switch
- Giraffe and Annika | Xbox One
- Surgeon Simulator 2 | PC
- I’m Russia | PC
- Hero Hours Contract | PC
- Flatland Vol. 2 | PC
- Line Dots | PC, Mac
- Control Ultimate Edition | PC
- JMPR | PC
- Stilstand | PC
- Milky Strike | PC
- Wira & Taska: Against the Master of Gravity | PC
- Ultimate Fishing Simulator | Switch
- Blast Brawl 2 | Switch
- Retro Classix 2in1 pack: Bad Dudes & Two Crude Dudes | Switch
- Commander Keen in Keen Dreams: Definitive Edition | Switch
- Deadly Days | Switch
- Tank Mechanic Simulator | Switch
- Newton’s Cradle Puzzle Game | Switch
- Alphaset by POWGI | Switch
- Serious Scramblers | Switch
- Best Friend Forever | Switch
- Struggling | Switch
Friday, August 28
- Road to Guandong | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions | PS4, Switch, PC
- Wasteland 3 | PS4, Xbox One, PC, Mac
- Project CARS 3 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Nexomon: Extincition | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
- Madden NFL 21 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Windbound | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Shing! | PS4, PC
- Liege Dragon | Xbox One, PC
- Hexagroove: Tactical DJ | Xbox One
- Double Kick Heroes | Xbox One
- Dungeons of Edera | PC
- Beholder’s Lair | PC
- Girabox | PC
- Throw It | PC
- Death’s Hangover | Switch
- Solitaire Klondike Minimal | Switch
- Colour Jumper | Switch
- Jump Force – Deluxe Edition | Switch
- Grim Legends: The Forsaken Bride | Switch
- A Hero and A Garden | Switch
Saturday, August 29
-
Collapsed | Switch
