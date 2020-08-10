The Xbox Series S Just Got Confirmed

We’ve known for ages that Microsoft is shipping a cheaper version of the next-generation Xbox alongside the Xbox Series X, and now we know what it’s called.

The existence of the Xbox Series S has appeared on a piece of official Microsoft packaging, courtesy of Zak S on Twitter. They were able to get their hands on the latest version of the next gen controller.

Apart from looking good, the Xbox Series X box also confirms that the other next-gen console will be called the Xbox Series S:

The controller has textured grips and the new “hybrid” D-pad, as well as the share button in between the Start and Select buttons. It’s a good looking controller! I wish it was an internal rechargeable battery, instead of AA batteries again, but at least it’s a USB-C cable and not micro-USB this time.

The Bluetooth functionality means the new pad is usable with Android and iOS devices as well, which is handy. For more shots of the packaging, and the controller in hand, there’s more photos below.

Xbox series X controller found in the wild!! pic.twitter.com/TEns4z45CB — Zak S (@zakk_exe) August 9, 2020

So, the Xbox Series S and the Xbox Series X are coming. All that’s left is for Microsoft to announce when — and, more importantly, how much the new consoles will cost.