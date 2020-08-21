There Are Now 100 Pokémon Manholes In Japan

Last year, the first Pokémon manholes were installed in Japan. A year later, there are now one hundred of them in Japan.

Pokémon manholes, dubbed Poké Futa (ポケふた) or Poké Lid, have been installed in a variety of prefectures, including Hokkaido, Iwate, Fukushima, Kagawa and more.

The latest six are in Tokyo’s Machida, making them the first in the Metropolitan area.

Photo: ©2020 Pokémon. ©1995-2020 Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc.

These manholes are located in Serigaya Park.

Photo: ©2020 Pokémon. ©1995-2020 Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc.

As previously reported, this is part of a project called Pokémon Local Acts, which tries to drum up local tourism. Manhole-spotting is a popular pastime when travelling within Japan, and folks enjoy checking out the different manholes across the country while travelling. With more and more Poké Lids being installed, that will become easier and easier.

Check out this site to locate the Pocket Monster themed utility hole covers across Japan.