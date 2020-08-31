See Games Differently

This Isn’t Anime, But A Model Diorama

Brian Ashcraft

Published 3 hours ago: August 31, 2020 at 9:30 pm -
Filed to:anime
japanmacross

Twitter user Annkoromoti makes incredible models, bringing them to life in anime-like dioramas.

Pictured is a Valkyrie from the Macross anime — a model with a cell-shaded paint job. Have look!

Amazing, no? Here is how it compares to an anime still:

This is truly great.

A close-up look really shows the detail:

We’ve previously seen other anime-style paint jobs (here and here, for example). They were amazing, too!

For more excellent models, follow Annkoromoti on Twitter.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.