This Isn’t Anime, But A Model Diorama

Twitter user Annkoromoti makes incredible models, bringing them to life in anime-like dioramas.

Pictured is a Valkyrie from the Macross anime — a model with a cell-shaded paint job. Have look!

Amazing, no? Here is how it compares to an anime still:

I created an updated version of the comparison, that pairs your amazing photograph with a High-Definition blu-ray shot from the series. I hope you like it. Thank you again for sharing. Your work is so amazing! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/wMRg0ipkCo — Chad (@MacrossMechMan) August 26, 2020

This is truly great.

A close-up look really shows the detail:

We’ve previously seen other anime-style paint jobs (here and here, for example). They were amazing, too!

For more excellent models, follow Annkoromoti on Twitter.