This Isn’t Anime, But A Model Diorama

Twitter user Annkoromoti makes incredible models, bringing them to life in anime-like dioramas.
Pictured is a Valkyrie from the Macross anime — a model with a cell-shaded paint job. Have look!
#waveファイターバルキリー TVオープニングバージョン完成しました！
バルキリーはアニメ塗りでの表現、
台座は劇中のようにパース表現で製作しました。
なかなか悩ませられましたが、どうにか出来ました。#マクロスモデラーズ#イラスト風模型#アニ迷彩 ✨ pic.twitter.com/tfewpcjJoH
— annkoromoti (@ufjmFR0BF7t5Jq7) August 26, 2020
Amazing, no? Here is how it compares to an anime still:
I created an updated version of the comparison, that pairs your amazing photograph with a High-Definition blu-ray shot from the series. I hope you like it. Thank you again for sharing. Your work is so amazing! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/wMRg0ipkCo
— Chad (@MacrossMechMan) August 26, 2020
This is truly great.
大反響ついでにバルキリー単体で撮ってみました。
コックピットや裏側も見てやって下さい???? pic.twitter.com/CtU0SoAWa9
— annkoromoti (@ufjmFR0BF7t5Jq7) August 27, 2020
A close-up look really shows the detail:
#今月作ったプラモ晒そうぜ#waveファイターバルキリー です。
いいね・RTそして沢山のコメントありがとうございました。１人１人返す事が出来ませんでしたが、肯定的な意見ばかりで大変嬉しく思っています。
今後も楽しんで頂けるような作品を作っていきたいので、よろしくお願いします???? pic.twitter.com/RubgdqpOes
— annkoromoti (@ufjmFR0BF7t5Jq7) August 30, 2020
We’ve previously seen other anime-style paint jobs (here and here, for example). They were amazing, too!
For more excellent models, follow Annkoromoti on Twitter.
