This Week In Games: Horizon’s PC Dawn

What happens when Aloy can roll and slide down cliffs at 120fps? It’s time to find out with Horizon: Zero Dawn‘s release on PC, the second Sony AAA exclusive to make the jump.

Given how well Death Stranding ran on PC, Horizon should be an absolute treat. But we’ll have more info on that [date redacted].

Not every game is slated to be a banger, mind you. Fast & Furious: Crossroads comes out this week. I’m hoping that there’s something a little more enticing than what we saw earlier this year. Alternatively, the game could be genuinely quite bad, and that would still be excellent to play in its own right. EB and JB Hi-Fi are stocking the game, so we’ll definitely be able to get our hands on it this week.

Elsewhere, there’s the full release of Fall Guys, which had a decent couple of weekends on Steam. The pixelated brawler Clan N also looks supremely slick, so don’t sleep on that one. Hellbound also looks fun for anyone who wants a retro-styled shooter in the vein of Blood or Painkiller.

Here’s the leaderboard for the week:

Fast & Furious Crossroads | PS4, Xbox

Horizon: Zero Dawn | PC

Railway Empire: Complete Collection | PS4, Xbox

Instant Sports: Summer Games | Switch

Magic: The Gathering Core 2021 Set

Fall Guys | PC, PS4, Xbox

Wizards: Wand of Epicosity | Xbox

Steam Tactics | Xbox, Switch

Mystery Mine | Xbox

Swimsanity! | Xbox

Escape From Tethys | Xbox, Switch

Battle of Polytopia | PC

Hellbound | PC

Relicta | PC

There Is No Game : Wrong Dimension | PC

Company of Crime | PC

Ultra Foodmess | Switch

Kukkoro Days | Switch

Cruel Bands Career | Switch

Titan Glory | Switch

Clan N | Switch, PC, PS4

AERY – Broken Memories | Switch

Wordify | Switch

City Bus Driving Simulator | Switch

Drink More Glurp | Switch

Skully | Switch

Right then. Let’s get into the trailers, starting with a reminder of what we’re in for with Fast & Furious: Crossroads.