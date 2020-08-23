This Week In Games: It’s Absolutely Chockers

And the flood begins. If you were hanking for something different, something fresh, something new, this week has plenty of video games to offer.

There’s a lot to work through. After months of COVID delays, RPG fans will get their hands on Wasteland 3 later this week. There’s the rhythm, EDM-to-rock bending adventure No Straight Roads. Remember that Aussie Windwaker/Breath of the Wild inspired game, Windbound? That’s out this week too.

But wait, there’s so much more. Madden NFL 21 is dropping for those into set plays. DONTNOD’s Tell Me Why, or at least the first three chapters, launches at the end of the week and should be right up the alley of any Life is Strange fans. Project CARS 3 is dropping for anyone who needs a bit of virtual racing to whet their Forza appetite. Control‘s next expansion AWE, which I like to think of as the Alan Wake Experience (even though it actually stands for Altered World Event going off the in-game lore), drops in a few days. The last Control DLC was good too, so I’ve got high expectations for AWE.

And if none of those names caught your fancy, then did you know there’s also a spy thriller about racing across Switzerland in 1939 and avoiding the police? Or a game about dating people with adorable dogs?

Also: Commander Keen is back this week. The original Commander Keen. It’s been out internationally for ages, but it’s appearing on the eShop this week in the Aussie eShop. Go figure.

The week is absolutely loaded with far too many video games. Lot of good names worth checking out though. Here’s the leaderboard for the week:

Tell Me Why | PC, PS4, Xbox

Street Power Football | PC

Commander Keen in Keen Dreams: Definitive Edition | Switch

Control: AWE | PC, PS4, Xbox

Ruinarch | PC

‘Member the Alamo? | PC (VR)

Windbound | PC, PS4, Xbox

Over the Alps | PC, Switch

Madden NFL 21 | PS4, Xbox

No Straight Roads | PC, PS4, Xbox, Switch

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions | Switch, PC

Project CARS 3 | PC, PS4, Xbox

Best Friend Forever | PC, Switch

Wasteland 3 | PC, Xbox

Hypnospace Outlaw | Xbox, Switch

Liege Dragon | Xbox

Double Kick Heroes | Xbox

Jenny LeClue – Detectivu | Switch

moon | Switch

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles 5 | Switch

Tour de France 2020 | PC

Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars | Switch

Road to Guangdong | Switch

Ary and the Secret of Seasons | Switch

Sense – 不祥的预感: A Cyberpunk Ghost Story | PC

Panzer Corps 2: Axis Operations 1939 | PC

Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey | PC (Steam)

Nexomon: Extinction | Switch

Good god. What a lineup to end August with. There’s an absolute ton of work through, so let’s kick things off with … anime football?

Just too many video games. And too many that all look like they have something interesting going on. Windbound is obviously going to attract a bit of attention with its Zelda vibes — and I’ll have more to say about it later this week. Immortal Realms looks intriguing as well, although I’ll probably not get any time with it given Project CARS 3, more Control and No Straight Roads this week, all of which look right up my alley. Captain Tsubasa looks like a ton of good, dumb anime fun too.

Lots to enjoy, then. See anything you like in This Week in Games? Let us know below!