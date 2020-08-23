This Week In Games: It’s Absolutely Chockers

See Games Differently

Image: Windbound

And the flood begins. If you were hanking for something different, something fresh, something new, this week has plenty of video games to offer.

There’s a lot to work through. After months of COVID delays, RPG fans will get their hands on Wasteland 3 later this week. There’s the rhythm, EDM-to-rock bending adventure No Straight Roads. Remember that Aussie Windwaker/Breath of the Wild inspired game, Windbound? That’s out this week too.

But wait, there’s so much moreMadden NFL 21 is dropping for those into set plays. DONTNOD’s Tell Me Why, or at least the first three chapters, launches at the end of the week and should be right up the alley of any Life is Strange fans. Project CARS 3 is dropping for anyone who needs a bit of virtual racing to whet their Forza appetite. Control‘s next expansion AWE, which I like to think of as the Alan Wake Experience (even though it actually stands for Altered World Event going off the in-game lore), drops in a few days. The last Control DLC was good too, so I’ve got high expectations for AWE.

And if none of those names caught your fancy, then did you know there’s also a spy thriller about racing across Switzerland in 1939 and avoiding the police? Or a game about dating people with adorable dogs?

Also: Commander Keen is back this week. The original Commander Keen. It’s been out internationally for ages, but it’s appearing on the eShop this week in the Aussie eShop. Go figure.

The week is absolutely loaded with far too many video games. Lot of good names worth checking out though. Here’s the leaderboard for the week:

  • Tell Me Why | PC, PS4, Xbox
  • Street Power Football | PC
  • Commander Keen in Keen Dreams: Definitive Edition | Switch
  • Control: AWE | PC, PS4, Xbox
  • Ruinarch | PC
  • ‘Member the Alamo? | PC (VR)
  • Windbound | PC, PS4, Xbox
  • Over the Alps | PC, Switch
  • Madden NFL 21 | PS4, Xbox
  • No Straight Roads | PC, PS4, Xbox, Switch
  • Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions | Switch, PC
  • Project CARS 3 | PC, PS4, Xbox
  • Best Friend Forever | PC, Switch
  • Wasteland 3 | PC, Xbox
  • Hypnospace Outlaw | Xbox, Switch
  • Liege Dragon | Xbox
  • Double Kick Heroes | Xbox
  • Jenny LeClue – Detectivu | Switch
  • moon | Switch
  • Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles 5 | Switch
  • Tour de France 2020 | PC
  • Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars | Switch
  • Road to Guangdong | Switch
  • Ary and the Secret of Seasons | Switch
  • Sense – 不祥的预感: A Cyberpunk Ghost Story | PC
  • Panzer Corps 2: Axis Operations 1939 | PC
  • Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey | PC (Steam) 
  • Nexomon: Extinction | Switch

Good god. What a lineup to end August with. There’s an absolute ton of work through, so let’s kick things off with … anime football?

Just too many video games. And too many that all look like they have something interesting going on. Windbound is obviously going to attract a bit of attention with its Zelda vibes — and I’ll have more to say about it later this week. Immortal Realms looks intriguing as well, although I’ll probably not get any time with it given Project CARS 3, more Control and No Straight Roads this week, all of which look right up my alley. Captain Tsubasa looks like a ton of good, dumb anime fun too.

Lots to enjoy, then. See anything you like in This Week in Games? Let us know below!

Alex Walker is Kotaku's editor, who writes about the video games industry.

Comments

  • Apparently Crystal Chronicles’ online multiplayer has a region lock, which means you’ll need to play it with other friends in the Oceanic region if you want to do that.

    Reply

  • Moon is highest on my list. I have a soft spot for weird Japan only PS1 games. (If Mizzurna Falls ever gets an official translation, I’ll be first in line to play it), so a weird meta JRPG finally being released has me pretty keen.

    Reply

  • Not a bad week for games at all. I do wonder why the format is changed from kotaku US. Much easier looking at that as it has whats coming out on what day instead of just a large list.

    Reply

    • We’ve always had a different format — things don’t necessarily release on the same day, or in Australia at all on some platforms (like what’s available on the AU eShop vs NA).

      The US, from what I understand, sources their list from a third-party, whereas I build it out fresh every Monday morning, or Sunday night sometimes.

      Reply

