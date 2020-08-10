This Week In Games: UFC’s Back

The middle of August is usually the calm before the storm. But there’s still a few highlights to catch people’s attention, particularly this week with the return of a franchise we haven’t seen in a while.

UFC 4 and Hyper Scape are the two biggest titles out this week. I’d venture that we’ll probably hear a bit more from UFC 4, since there hasn’t been a UFC game in yonks.

Beyond Ubisoft’s dabbling into the battle royale genre, there’s also a few really weird indies out this week. Teenage Blob, below, looks bizarre as fuck. And the trailer for ‘Member the Alamo? is basically an anime music video, which I totally wasn’t expecting to fire up on a Monday.

It’s a VR shooter, by the way. Here’s the new games out this week:

UFC 4 | PS4, Xbox

Escape From Tethys | Xbox, Switch

Hyper Scape | PS4, Xbox, PC

Total War SAGA: Troy | PC (Epic Games Store)

Metamorphosis | Xbox, Switch, PC

Boomerang Fu | PC, Xbox

Bite the Bullet | Xbox, Switch

Linn: Path of Orchards | Xbox, Switch

Banner of the Maid | Switch

Faeria | PC, Switch

Double Kick Heroes | Switch

Volta-X | Switch, PC

Collar X Malice -Unlimited- | Switch

Big Dipper | Switch

Darkestville Castle | Switch

Shaolin vs Wutang | Switch

Ramageddon | Switch

‘Member the Alamo? | PC

Knight Bewitched 2 | PC

Mealmates | PC

Mecha Destruction | PC

DRAG | PC

Zero Hour | PC

Teenage Blob | PC

Kill It With Fire | PC

Oh boy. Onto the trailers, starting with that glorious AMV from ‘Member the Alamo.

Real mixed bag this week. Teenage Blob looks like wholesome dumb fun though. And Mealmates (the last trailer above) looks just … I have no words for that. I haven’t had enough coffee to process whatever the hell is going on in that video.

It’ll be interesting to see how Hyper Scape does, and the effect that has on publisher thinking around battle royale games. (Fall Guys having more stability this week could be a real bummer for Hyper Scape‘s launch too, since a ton of people I know are still wanting to spend more time with that.)

See anything you like this week? Or working through your Pile of Shame?