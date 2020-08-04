‘Tis But A Flesh Wound

Viko Menezes is an artist from Brazil who has done work for companies like Valve, Wizards of the Coast and Fantasy Flight.
You can see more of Viko’s stuff at his personal site and ArtStation page.
