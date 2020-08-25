See Games Differently

Todd McFarlane’s Batman Action Figure Has Swords And Spikes

Mike Fahey

Published 49 mins ago: August 25, 2020 at 11:00 pm -
Filed to:action figures
batmandc multiversemcfarlane toystodd mcfarlane
Photo: McFarlane Toys
Photo: McFarlane Toys

What does Spawn creator Todd McFarlane do when given the chance to design his own DC Multiverse Batman action figure? He puts spikes on it, gives him a pair of swords, some knives, and gives the cape a little extra flair. McFarlane’s Batman is very McFarlane.

Todd McFarlane is no stranger to Batman, having drawn the character professionally back in the ‘80s. Back then he stuck to the script. Now, given the freedom to craft his very own version of the caped crusader, he went a little wild, but not too wild.

Photo: McFarlane Toys

Pouches, straps, and pads are the order of the day. Todd McBatman here is ready to do some serious damage with his spiked gloves, along with a pair of golden knives at the ready in case he needs to sever some twine or, I don’t know, because his belt had space so he just put stuff in there.

I like it? I think? I’m not sure about the face. He seems craggier than usual. This is a Batman who has seen some shit, and he’ll tell you all about it when he launches at Walmart in January of 2021, as long as you’ve got $US20 ($28).

Photo: McFarlane Toys

You can’t really see the swords in the promo images released for the figure so far, but the press release says it comes with swords, so if it doesn’t, we can yell at Todd. Check out this second picture, though. Goggles. The Batman Who Wears Goggles. Always a good Batman.

Photo: McFarlane Toys

Oh wait, here’s Todd on Twitter, showing off a prototype of McBatman.

Aha, there are the swords. All is right with the world. I can’t wait to proudly display Batman Spawn with my Commando Spawn, Ninja Spawn, Mech Spawn, and Spawn, Spawn, Spawn, Spawn, baked beans, Spawn, and Spawn.

Lovely Spawn, Wonderful Spawn

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.