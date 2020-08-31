See Games Differently

UNIQLO’s 40th Anniversary Gundam Collection Looks Pretty Sweet

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Published 1 hour ago: August 31, 2020 at 4:45 pm -
Filed to:au
gundamuniqlo
uniqlo gundam
Image: UNIQLO

You don’t usually go to UNIQLO for figurines — or Gundam models — but in an interesting flex, the clothing retailer’s upcoming collection features both those things.

It’s part of a new collaboration celebrating the Gundam universe as a way of marking the series’ 40th anniversary. Sure, it’s not quite as wholesome as Gundam talking about everyone strengthening the bonds between people’s souls, but the toys and new shirts don’t look half bad, either.

Here’s a shot of the “Gunpla” plastic models from the rear:

uniqlo gundam
Image: UNIQLO

The shirts are pretty straightforward. There’s a couple of red options, three black and four white-based designs, as well as a neat yellow option for some variety. The yellow looks great, and hopefully UNIQLO do more with that colour scheme in other collections.

Each of the shirts reference Gundam in different ways, whether it’s from Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam, a print design for Sazabi, the silhouette of Hyaku-Shiki, Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Destiny‘s Strike Freedom Gundam, Zaku II’s logo, or the injection moulding runner from the original Gundam.

uniqlo gundam uniqlo gundam uniqlo gundam uniqlo gundam uniqlo gundam

The whole range will be available in Australia from September 21. If you want the Gundam and Zuka plastic models, you’ll have to grab at least two of the Gundam UT shirts. Sizes are available from XXS to M, according to the listings on the US UNIQLO page, but although some of the shirts are only available in S. The designs on the shirts are also unique to UNIQLO’s UT drop.

A link isn’t live on the Australian site yet for the UNIQLO Gundam collection, but you’ll be able to find it here when it launches. The UT graphic shirts are generally priced between $15 and $20, and they’ll be available online and in-store for anyone who still does that during COVID.

About the Author

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Alex Walker is Kotaku's editor, who writes about the video games industry.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.