UNIQLO’s 40th Anniversary Gundam Collection Looks Pretty Sweet

You don’t usually go to UNIQLO for figurines — or Gundam models — but in an interesting flex, the clothing retailer’s upcoming collection features both those things.

It’s part of a new collaboration celebrating the Gundam universe as a way of marking the series’ 40th anniversary. Sure, it’s not quite as wholesome as Gundam talking about everyone strengthening the bonds between people’s souls, but the toys and new shirts don’t look half bad, either.

Here’s a shot of the “Gunpla” plastic models from the rear:

The shirts are pretty straightforward. There’s a couple of red options, three black and four white-based designs, as well as a neat yellow option for some variety. The yellow looks great, and hopefully UNIQLO do more with that colour scheme in other collections.

Each of the shirts reference Gundam in different ways, whether it’s from Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam, a print design for Sazabi, the silhouette of Hyaku-Shiki, Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Destiny‘s Strike Freedom Gundam, Zaku II’s logo, or the injection moulding runner from the original Gundam.

The whole range will be available in Australia from September 21. If you want the Gundam and Zuka plastic models, you’ll have to grab at least two of the Gundam UT shirts. Sizes are available from XXS to M, according to the listings on the US UNIQLO page, but although some of the shirts are only available in S. The designs on the shirts are also unique to UNIQLO’s UT drop.

A link isn’t live on the Australian site yet for the UNIQLO Gundam collection, but you’ll be able to find it here when it launches. The UT graphic shirts are generally priced between $15 and $20, and they’ll be available online and in-store for anyone who still does that during COVID.