Up Close With The Latest Giant Evangelion Statue

This fall, a 14.94 m-tall Evangelion Unit-01 bust will open in Kyoto.

Website RyuTokyo got to check out the attraction, which is pretty much just a photo spot — but then again, that’s what nearly all these giant anime-themed statues are.

Eva Kyoto Base will open at Toei Kyoto Studio Park in Kyoto and will also feature a cockpit photo spot. As pointed out by Ryu Tokyo, since the attraction is brand-spanking new, it’s really shinny and, thus, looks even more like it’s right out of Evangelion.

Watch the full clip below:

A few years back, a one-to-one scale EVA-01 Test Type statue, measuring 24.8 meters (24.80 m) high, went up in Shanghai, China.