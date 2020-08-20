See Games Differently

$US9,000 ($12,450) Stolen From Ninja Museum In Japan

Brian Ashcraft

Published 48 mins ago: August 20, 2020 at 8:30 pm -
Filed to:japan
ninjaninjas

On August 17 at 1:30 am, the alarm at the Ninja Museum of Igaryu in Mie, Japan went off.

CBC News reports that the door to the office had been broken into and a safe with two days worth of proceeds totaling over 1 million yen ($US9,400 ($13,003)) had been stolen. The safe is said to weigh over 100 kilograms (220 pounds).

“It happened in an instant,” the museum’s director Chikako Nakano told CBC News.

The security camera only captured a few minutes of footage of the alleged thieves breaking into the office and carrying off the safe.

Thanks, Humanoid History!

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.