$US9,000 ($12,450) Stolen From Ninja Museum In Japan

On August 17 at 1:30 am, the alarm at the Ninja Museum of Igaryu in Mie, Japan went off.

CBC News reports that the door to the office had been broken into and a safe with two days worth of proceeds totaling over 1 million yen ($US9,400 ($13,003)) had been stolen. The safe is said to weigh over 100 kilograms (220 pounds).

“It happened in an instant,” the museum’s director Chikako Nakano told CBC News.

The security camera only captured a few minutes of footage of the alleged thieves breaking into the office and carrying off the safe.

Thanks, Humanoid History!