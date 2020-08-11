Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 Delayed To 2021

What’s another year to the eternal undead? Last night, under the cover of darkness, Paradox Interactive and Hardsuit Labs delayed the long-awaited follow-up to Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines once again, this time from 2020 to 2021.

According to the message shared on the game’s official Twitter last night, it’s the developer and publisher’s pesky quality bar and ambitions that have caused the launch date to slip. It’s not a decision anyone made lightly, and hopefully it will be a better game for it.

Image: Paradox Interactive

Did I ever mention I used to do live-action Vampire: The Masquerade role-playing on a regular basis in my early to mid 20s? That was over two decades ago. I can probably wait until 2021.