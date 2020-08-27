See Games Differently

VR-Controlled Robots Coming To Japanese Convenience Stores

Brian Ashcraft

Published 2 hours ago: August 27, 2020 at 9:00 pm -
Filed to:family mart
japan
Gif: Impress Watch
Gif: Impress Watch

This summer, VR-controlled robots are coming to select Family Mart convenience stores in Japan.

As Time Out Tokyo reports, these robot employees are being introduced to improve efficiency and lower costs as offsite workers will control the robots to stock store shelves.

But… Seeing the robots in action, the efficiency argument is odd.

Because, one by one, they’re really freakin’ slow!

By 2022, the goal is to have these robots installed at least 20 stores. Hopefully, they’ve have picked up the pace by then!

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.