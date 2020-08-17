See Games Differently

Watch Nintendo’s Latest Indie Direct Here

Published 29 mins ago: August 18, 2020 at 9:27 am -
Image: Alex Walker (Kotaku)

As they often do, Nintendo overnight announced a surprise Direct filled with indie games — and as always, it’s super early in the morning.

The showcase will run for around 20 minutes, according to the official announcement. There’s not expected to be any news on hardware, and it’s an indie-focused showcase so don’t expect word on things like Pokemon Sword & Shield or other first-party Nintendo titles.

However, I’m still holding out hope that we might hear word on some of the big indie hitters on the Switch. It’s been ages since we’ve heard how the Adelaide devs behind Hollow Knight: Silksong are doing. There’s a good chance that Sports Story might feature as well, since the developers put together a short trailer explaining the delay.

Either way, all the other games will be shown off super early in the morning. 2:00am Wednesday AEST / 1:30am ACST / 4:00am NZST / midnight AWST is the time for the latest Indie World Showcase. You can also set a direct reminder on your phone or Google account through the YouTube embed below.

Alex Walker is Kotaku's editor, who writes about the video games industry.

