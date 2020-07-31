See Games Differently

What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Riley MacLeod

Published 3 hours ago: August 1, 2020 at 12:30 am

The weekend is for filling in for our usual weekend guy, which will be a nice chance to fill the blog with things I like. That doesn’t leave time for very many video games, so enjoy them in my absence, reader.

I’m curious about Thousand Threads, a Steam open-world game my colleagues were excited about yesterday. I’m always excited about games with sweeping nature vistas, especially these days, when I’m trapped in my tiny apartment.

What about you? What are you playing?

