What Are You Playing This Weekend?

It’s grey, it’s gloomy, and it’s a perfect time to stay inside and play video games.

The state of COVID is grim enough that wandering outside isn’t really an option — or a welcome one, even if you’re not forcibly under lockdown like our friends and family in Melbourne. Stay strong, everyone.

So connecting virtually is the way forward. And I’ve been doing a lot of that this week, staying in touch with some Melbourne mates over games of Valorant. The game’s been updated this week to include Deathmatch, which has basically been 6 minute sessions of everyone practicing with the Vandal, one-tapping like absolute like demons. Valorant‘s going to be a completely different — and much less casual game — in a week or so after everyone’s had that DM practice.

That aside, the weekend is also nice for enjoying comfort food. In video game form. For me, that’s casually sitting back and listening to a podcast or a stream or two while casually blocking every ball imaginable in Cricket 19. I’m a simple guy, with simple pleasures. I see, I block.

I’ll also be finishing off my playthrough of Horizon: Zero Dawn on PC. I’m about 20 hours through, so the end is near, but it’ll be nice to square off Aloy’s journey once more. I haven’t played The Frozen Wilds DLC either, so that should be entertaining.

What are you playing this weekend?