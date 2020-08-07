See Games Differently

What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Mike Fahey

August 8, 2020
This weekend is for fast cars in unlikely scenarios. It’s about desperately trying to not make every post about Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, even if that means playing a questionable movie tie-in. It’s about Vin Diesel’s giant, computer-generated face.

I have got a lot of cleaning to do around my house this weekend, and what little time I will have to play will likely involve colourful bean creatures falling off spinning platforms en masse. Unless, that is, Fast and Furious Crossroads winds up being as entertaining as I hope it is. It doesn’t look great, but that doesn’t preclude it from playing great, right? Right?

How about you folks? What are you playing?

