What Are You Playing This Weekend?

This weekend is for fast cars in unlikely scenarios. It’s about desperately trying to not make every post about Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, even if that means playing a questionable movie tie-in. It’s about Vin Diesel’s giant, computer-generated face.
I have got a lot of cleaning to do around my house this weekend, and what little time I will have to play will likely involve colourful bean creatures falling off spinning platforms en masse. Unless, that is, Fast and Furious Crossroads winds up being as entertaining as I hope it is. It doesn’t look great, but that doesn’t preclude it from playing great, right? Right?
How about you folks? What are you playing?
