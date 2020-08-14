See Games Differently

What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Alex Walker

Published 7 mins ago: August 14, 2020 at 12:19 pm
Now more so than ever, the weekend is just a great opportunity to soar far, far away.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is basically, literally and metaphorically, the only option for a journey away at this point. Sure, you could physically take the risk, but the anxiety associated with trying to plan an actual holiday at this point just isn’t worth it. So for now, I will — because review codes have gone out, which is lovely — grab my Xbox controller and set the trim to something offensively high, only to realise my little Cessna is trying to soar to the moon and moments away from stalling and crashing out of spite.

The Animals Of Microsoft Flight Simulator

So that’s something I’ll be spending time with. I’ve also been running into an awful lot of old faces when playing Valorant, which has been a really unusual experience. It’s one thing to play games with people you have competitive experience against. It’s another to randomly jump into a game unawares and then have a decades’ worth of memories flooding back out of nowhere.

It’s almost become my favourite attribute of the game, really. Not the actual act of playing, but the people you run into, which isn’t something I thought I’d ever expect from Valorant or a Riot game.

Beyond that, I’ll be spending a bit of time with my brother — we haven’t caught up in a while, due to COVID and all sorts of dramas. We’ll probably play something together. Who knows what. It’s just nice to hang out while you can.

What are you playing this weekend?

Alex Walker

Alex Walker is Kotaku's editor, who writes about the video games industry.

