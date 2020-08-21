What Are You Playing This Weekend?

The weekend is for doing things in video games you would never do in real life. Like shooting people, crashing cars, or playing golf.

I am a video game golfer. I like the idea of using a stick to hit a ball into a hole very far away. It’s all the other stuff involved in golf I hate. Walking, being out in the sunlight for long periods, more walking, waiting for other people to hit balls with sticks — that stuff is for chumps and high ranking government officials trying to avoid issues. Give me something like PGA Tour 2K21 any day. Hell, give me Hot Shots Golf. Mario Golf. Whatever golf. I love it. Just not for real.

What are you folks playing?