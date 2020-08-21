See Games Differently

What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Mike Fahey

Published 59 mins ago: August 22, 2020 at 12:30 am -
Filed to:tell us dammit
what are you playing
I would wear this outfit. (Screenshot: 2K)
I would wear this outfit. (Screenshot: 2K)

The weekend is for doing things in video games you would never do in real life. Like shooting people, crashing cars, or playing golf.

I am a video game golfer. I like the idea of using a stick to hit a ball into a hole very far away. It’s all the other stuff involved in golf I hate. Walking, being out in the sunlight for long periods, more walking, waiting for other people to hit balls with sticks — that stuff is for chumps and high ranking government officials trying to avoid issues. Give me something like PGA Tour 2K21 any day. Hell, give me Hot Shots Golf. Mario Golf. Whatever golf. I love it. Just not for real.

What are you folks playing?

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.