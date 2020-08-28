What Are You Playing This Weekend?

The weekends are a good chance to unwind and take stock, alone or with family.

I’m celebrating my brother’s birthday over the weekend, which is special because he normally lives in the US but he’s been home — or his home in Australia, anyway — for a month or so. He came back to spend some time with family, due to a battle with cancer that my mother’s being going through.

So, instead of video games, the weekend is about reconnection, recuperation and, hopefully, some Korean BBQ.

When things wind down on the Sunday, I’ll probably be checking in with some old favourites. I’ve been working my way through Hell Let Loose, an Aussie-made (or headed up by an Australian) hardcore WW2 game where you play in squads of 6 as part of a 100-person battle. It’s a real tonic for everyone who bounced hard off Battlefield 1 and Battlefield 5, but not something you really want to play solo if you can avoid it.

Elsewhere, Slay the Spire on the iOS continues to be excellent. I can’t help but wonder when its Android cousin will launch there, but in the meantime, Endless Abyss is still really good. I’ve also gotten a bit into NBA 2K on the phone again, because I’m a sucker for sports games and playing cricket on a mobile just reminds me that I can’t get Cricket 19 or Ashes Cricket 97 on my phone, and Shane Warne Cricket 99 absolutely refuses to play ball with Windows 10. And nobody needs an extra dose of depression in 2020.

What are you playing this weekend?