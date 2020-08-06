What Does ‘Optimised For Xbox Series X’ Mean?

‘Optimised for Xbox Series X’ is a phrase currently being used to describe games coming to Xbox Series X with console upgrades or enhancements — but what does it really mean? While better visual fidelity, higher frame rates and ray tracing are promised by this label, not all optimised games will run at the 120FPS at 4K resolution the Xbox Series X is capable of.

According to Microsoft, this label instead refers to games with the following “enhanced” next gen features:

High visual fidelity: “Dynamic, realistic environments” with hardware-accelerated ray tracing and smooth visuals

“Dynamic, realistic environments” with hardware-accelerated ray tracing and smooth visuals High, smooth frame rates: Steady frame rates at “up to” 120 frames per second

Steady frame rates at “up to” 120 frames per second Faster loading: Custom SSD and integrated software to reduce waiting times

These features are largely made possible by the Xbox Series X’s support for DirectX12 Ultimate, a program designed to enable better graphics and more robust performance features.

It’s important to note “Optimised for Xbox Series X” does not guarantee these higher frame rates, just that the games have been developed with the full capabilities of the Xbox Series X in mind.

Some of these games will also be labelled as having “Smart Delivery“. These games feature crossgen support that allows you to purchase a game for the Xbox One and receive an optimised Xbox Series X upgrade for free. Smart Delivery will be available on most Xbox Game Studios games.

Every game optimised For Xbox Series X

We already know a handful of games optimised for Xbox Series X. While not all of them are guaranteed to run at the maximum 120FPS at 4K, they will take full advantage of the console’s higher-powered capabilities.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Bright Memory: Infinite

Call of the Sea

Chorus

DIRT 5

Gears 5

Scarlet Nexus

Scorn

Second Extinction

The Ascent

The Medium

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Of these, only DIRT 5 and Second Extinction are so far confirmed to be capable of running at 120FPS on the console. It’s likely more will be confirmed in future announcements, so stay tuned for more news.

