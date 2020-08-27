What The Avengers Game Would Look Like With Faces From The Movies

One of the most jarring things about the new Avengers game is that, since we’re all so used to everyone’s faces from the movies, seeing other faces just doesn’t feel right. So here’s what the game would look like if it had somehow got the rights to usethe likenesses of Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth and Robert Downey Jnr.

Made by BabyZone, it uses Deepfake technology to superimpose the actor’s faces over their blander, in-game counterparts. It doesn’t always work — Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo are odd fits thanks to their digital haircuts — but Johansson’s Black Widow is terrifyingly perfect.