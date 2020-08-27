See Games Differently

What The Avengers Game Would Look Like With Faces From The Movies

1

Luke Plunkett

Published 2 hours ago: August 28, 2020 at 9:00 am
Screenshot: BabyZone
Screenshot: BabyZone

One of the most jarring things about the new Avengers game is that, since we’re all so used to everyone’s faces from the movies, seeing other faces just doesn’t feel right. So here’s what the game would look like if it had somehow got the rights to usethe likenesses of Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth and Robert Downey Jnr.

Made by BabyZone, it uses Deepfake technology to superimpose the actor’s faces over their blander, in-game counterparts. It doesn’t always work — Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo are odd fits thanks to their digital haircuts — but Johansson’s Black Widow is terrifyingly perfect.

  • This game has a real uncanny aesthetic cause their faces don’t look like either their MCU counterparts or like their Comic/Cartoon counterparts… weirder when splash comic panel banners of the heroes in the game.

    But then its funny to me that Fortnite ot it right… they nail the look of the heroes, amd still match it to their art style.

