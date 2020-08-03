All The Xbox Series X And PS5 Games Confirmed To Run At 120FPS

The new console generation is set to elevate the frame rate standards for video games. Both the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 will run at an average of 60FPS and support up to 120FPS at 4K. In some games, this will mean blisteringly smooth visuals and realism you can get lost in.

The only catch is most games won’t hit that gorgeous 120FPS cap, with few confirmed titles currently set to push the visual limits of next gen consoles.

Why is 120FPS important?

Frame rates determine the smoothness of visual motion. ‘Frame rates per second’ is a measurement indicating how many still frames appear in a video per second — the more frames, the smoother the motion appears.

Movies are generally displayed at 24fps to replicate real-life motion in a stylised manner. Sports matches, daytime TV and other reality programs are shown at higher frame rates to depict a more realistic real-life look and smooth any awkward or fast motion.

At higher frame rates, video games are able to show off more visual detail, faster-paced action and crisper-looking scenes. You’ll also have fewer lags with controller input.

60FPS is the preferred standard (and most gaming PCs and upper end consoles will hit this) but 120FPS can greatly enhance action and create a more visually impressive scene.

You can view a visual comparison below:

Xbox Series X, PS5 games confirmed to run at 120FPS

While most companies are playing their cards close to their chests, we do know some games set to hit the 120FPS cap. As more games are announced and technical specifications are confirmed, we’ll update this list with more.

For now, the list includes:

DiRT (Xbox Series X, PS5)

Halo Infinite (Multiplayer Only, Xbox Series X)

Metal: Hellsinger (Xbox Series X)

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Xbox Series X)

ExoMecha (Xbox Series X)

Orphan of the Machine (Xbox Series X)

Second Extinction (Xbox Series X)

One important thing to note is these games will support “up to” 120FPS, meaning they won’t always hit that mark. Instead, they’ll aim for the smoothest and best-looking graphics based on console performance.

You’ll need a compatible TV with a HDMI 2.1 connection and a refresh rate of at least 120Hz to take full advantage of the capabilities of these games.

Stay tuned to Kotaku Australia for all the latest next gen news including exciting titbits from Xbox Series X and the PS5.