Yep, This Is a Hello Kitty Melon

Brian Ashcraft

Published 2 hours ago: August 17, 2020 at 6:00 pm -
Filed to:food
hello kittyjapan

Hello Kitty’s face has been on seemingly everything — whether that’s stationary, toilet paper, toasters or even that infamous vibrator. Don’t forget the pricey produce!

Above is a Hello Kitty Furano melon from Hokkaido, Japan. Melons in Japan can get very expensive, especially the gourmet ones. But, generally speaking, the ones you find at local supermarkets are fairly reasonable by Japanese standards. And no, Hello Kitty doesn’t usually appear on them.

But this isn’t the first time that Hello Kitty has gotten a melon. As Hello Kitty Hell pointed out previously, the first Kitty melon appeared in 2010. This week, NicoNico News reports that the character is, once again, getting a gourmet melon.

How did they get the iconic cat in the melon? Kitty-chan’s face was carved into the fruit when it was still green and before the melon became covered in its net-like outer skin.

The Hello Kitty Furano fruits are limited to only three hundred melons and are priced at 4,980 yen (US$49). That’s way cheaper than Japan’s Yubari melons. Cuter, too.

This article was originally published on May 21, 2013. It has since been updated.

