A Boy And His Bike

Ed Laag is an artist at VFX company Luna Pictures, who have worked on everything from Marvel movies to Final Fantasy XV.
You can see more of Ed’s stuff at his Instagram and ArtStation page.
Ed Laag is an artist at VFX company Luna Pictures, who have worked on everything from Marvel movies to Final Fantasy XV.
You can see more of Ed’s stuff at his Instagram and ArtStation page.
Now you can get the top stories from Kotaku delivered to your inbox. Enter your email below.
By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Log in to comment on this story!Log in