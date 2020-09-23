A Game With The Word “Shit” Was Just Re-Released On The Nintendo Switch In Japan

When Super Tennis was originally released in Japan in 1991, the in-game tennis players would exclaim the world “shit”. The North American and UK versions, however, substituted “rats” instead.

Today, Super Tennis was re-released on Nintendo Switch Online. Staying true to the original version, the Japanese version still contains the word “shit.” Purists would expect nothing less! So, as Twitter’s FarmboyinJapan points out…

Super Tennis was released on Nintendo Switch Online today in Japan, and being one of my favorite SNES games, thought I’d check out the Japanese version to spot any differences from the US version. Immediately noticed some of the sprites and names were different and….oh…. pic.twitter.com/Buwa7Bwfhy — Kyle McLain (@FarmboyinJapan) September 23, 2020

While some people in Japan might be aware that the word is profanity, many are not, and it does pop up in mainstream media. On a recent Japanese TV drama, for example, one character exclaimed the word.

Though, it’s still wild to see the word on kid-friendly Nintendo hardware.

