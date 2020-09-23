See Games Differently

A Game With The Word “Shit” Was Just Re-Released On The Nintendo Switch In Japan

Brian Ashcraft

Published 3 hours ago: September 23, 2020 at 11:30 pm -
Filed to:japan
nintendo switchsnessuper famicomswitch

When Super Tennis was originally released in Japan in 1991, the in-game tennis players would exclaim the world “shit”. The North American and UK versions, however, substituted “rats” instead.

Today, Super Tennis was re-released on Nintendo Switch Online. Staying true to the original version, the Japanese version still contains the word “shit.” Purists would expect nothing less! So, as Twitter’s FarmboyinJapan points out…

While some people in Japan might be aware that the word is profanity, many are not, and it does pop up in mainstream media. On a recent Japanese TV drama, for example, one character exclaimed the word.

Though, it’s still wild to see the word on kid-friendly Nintendo hardware.

Be sure to follow FarmboyinJapan for more Nintendo tweets!

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.