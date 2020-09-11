See Games Differently

A New Cyberpunk 2077 Stream Will Give You A Taste Of Night City’s Gangs And Music

Sarah Basford Canales

Sarah Basford Canales

Published 55 mins ago: September 11, 2020 at 11:08 am -
Filed to:au
cd projekt redcyberpunk 2077night city wire
cyberpunk 2077 night city wire

The next installment in the Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire series will offer you another glimpse into the gangs and music that’ll dominate the city.

The team behind the upcoming game, CD Projekt Red, confirmed on Twitter that the third episode would stream on its Twitch channel from Saturday, September 19 at 2am AEST.

“We’ll take you on a tour around Night City, check up on its gangs, and give you a sneak peek into the creation of #Cyberpunk2077 original score,” the account’s tweet read.

The teaser, which runs for six seconds, offers up artwork of some of the gangs featured in the game. Those nine gangs include the Animals, Aldecaldos, Maelstrom, The Moxes, the 6th Street, Tyger Claws, Valentinos, Voodoo Boys and Wraiths.

cyberpunk 2077 night city gangs
Image: Twitter/CyberpunkGame

Outside of the gang glimpses, it also said it was providing a little insight into how the game’s music was created.

Previous Night City Wire episodes highlighted the weapons players could expect as well as the pathways new players could start with — Nomad, Street Kid, and Corpo.

If you’re incredibly keen, you’ll just need to be up at 2am. Otherwise, you should be able to read all about it the next morning.

In case you needed a refresher, Cyberpunk 2077 will be out on Xbox, PlayStation 4, Google Stadia, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows on November 19.

READ MORE
Everything We Know About Cyberpunk 2077

About the Author

Sarah Basford Canales

Sarah Basford Canales

Sarah Basford Canales is a journalist for Gizmodo Australia, specialising in technology issues and regulation.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.