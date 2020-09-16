All the Australian Indie Games Featured At PAX Online

PAX is always the best time to check out what new titles the Australian indie games scene has to offer. Just because we can’t walk the hall this year and meet everyone, doesn’t mean there aren’t games to be played and/or Steam wish-listed.
So, without further ado, here are all the Aussie indie games you can check out at PAX Online this week:
22 Racing Series – Goati Entertainment
Release date: 2021
Demo: Yes
Made for: PC
Link to PAX listing: X
Genre: Racing, simulator, strategy
Description: The aim is to achieve the fastest sector times using a combination of real time strategy and racing.
Broken Roads – Drop Bear Bytes
Release date: Q4 2021
Demo: No
Made for: PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One
Link to PAX listing: X
Genre: RPG
Description: A post-apocalyptic RPG.
Dap – Melting Parrot
Release date: January 2021
Demo: Yes
Made for: PC
Link to PAX listing: X
Genre: Action and adventure, horror
Description: Collect adorable creatures and explore a world where not all is as it seems.
Genesis Noir – Feral Cat Den
Release date: TBA
Demo: Yes
Made for: MacOS, PC, Xbox One
Link to PAX listing: X
Genre: Puzzle
Description: A noir game about the beginning of the universe, with gods and puzzles.
Guile & Glory: Firstborn – Elston Studios
Release date: Out now
Demo: Yes
Made for: PC
Link to PAX listing: X
Genre: Puzzle RPG
Description: A retro arcade-style game set in the bronze age.
Hamster Scramble – Treasure Coast Studios
Release date: 2021
Demo: Yes
Made for: PC
Link to PAX listing: X
Genre: Puzzle
Description: Not your typical colour-matching, balloon popping game. In Hamster Scramble you need to catch hamsters and throw them at the puzzle board in a race against time and another/or player.
Henry Mosse & The Wormhole Conspiracy – Bad Goat Studios
Release date: Soon
Demo: Yes
Made for: iOS, MacOS, PC
Link to PAX listing: X
Genre: Action and adventure, puzzle
Description: This point and click adventure has a story that’s fun for the whole family.
Innchanted – DragonBear Studios
Release date: 2021
Demo: Yes
Made for: PC, Nintendo Switch
Link to PAX listing: X
Genre: Action and adventure, party, music and dance, RPG, simulation
Description: It’s kind of like Overcooked, but with magical potions and Indigenous culture woven in.
Justice Sucks: Recharged – Samurai Punk
Release date: Q4 2020
Demo: Yes
Made for: PC
Link to PAX listing: X
Genre: Action and adventure
Description: A 90s inspired comedy game about a murderous vacuum cleaner. It’s basically your dog’s worst nightmare (but it looks really fun).
Kungfu Kickball – Blowfish Studios
Release date: Soon
Demo: Yes
Made for: PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One
Link to PAX listing: X
Genre: Action and adventure, fighting, party, music and dance, sport
Description: Who wouldn’t love a fighting sports game that combines soccer and kung fu films?
Necrobarista – Route 59
Release date: Out now
Demo: No
Made for: iOS, MacOS, PC
Link to PAX listing: X
Genre: Action and adventure
Description: A cinematic visual novel set in a Melbourne café where the dead and the living can mingle. (Editor’s note: Of course the only café in Melbourne open during stage 4 lockdown would have people dying to get in…)
Nine Witches: Family Disruption – Blowfish Studios
Release date: Soon
Demo: Yes
Made for: PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4
Link to PAX listing: X
Genre: Action and adventure, puzzle
Description: Set during WWII, the Nazis have unleashed a curse and now a professor who specialises in the occult and his assistant must solve the mystery and save the world.
Operation Armstrong – Fullbeans Studio
Release date: May 2021
Demo: Yes
Made for: PC
Link to PAX listing: X
Genre: Action and adventure, arcade
Description: Battle lunar-bots in VR and save the world.
Paradise Killer – Kaizen Game Works
Release date: Out now
Demo: Yes
Made for: PC, Nintendo Switch
Link to PAX listing: X
Genre: Puzzle RPG
Description: Solve a murder on Paradise Island, a world outside reality and objectively better than Love Island.
Path of Titans – Alderon Games
Release date: Soon
Demo: Yes
Made for: Android, iOS, MacOS, PC
Link to PAX listing: X
Genre: RPG, simulation
Description: It’s an RPG where you get to play as a dinosaur, with couch co-op.
Pico Tanks – Panda Arcade
Release date: Out now
Demo: NO
Link to PAX listing: X
Genre: Arcade
Description: A free-to-play 3×3 brawler with tanks and team play.
Projection: First Light – Blowfish Studios
Release date: 29 September 2020
Demo: Yes
Made for: iOS, MacOS, PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One
Link to PAX listing: X
Genre: Action and adventure, platform, puzzle
Description: An adventure of self-discovery in a mythological shadow puppet world.
Quantum Suicide – Cotton Candy Cyanide
Release date: Out now
Demo: Yes
Made for: PC
Link to PAX listing: X
Genre: Action and adventure, simulation
Description: A visual novel set in a kind of space Hunger Games.
Ring Of Pain – Twice Different
Release date: Out Now
Demo: Yes
Made for: PC, Nintendo Switch
Link to PAX listing: X
Genre: Horror, strategy
Description: A card crawler filled with difficult decisions.
Suzerain – Torpor Games
Release date: Soon
Demo: Yes
Made for: MacOS, PC
Link to PAX listing: X
Genre: RPG, simulation
Description: A text-based political drama set in a fictional country.
The Invisible Hand – Power Struggle Games
Release date: Soon
Demo: Yes
Made for: PC
Link to PAX listing: X
Genre: RPG, simulation
Description: Life the life of an obsessive stock broker and risk it all.
This Starry Void – Chironex Studios
Release date: 2021
Demo: Yes
Made for: PC
Link to PAX listing: X
Genre: Action and adventure, RPG
Description: A sci-fi dungeon crawler where you have to guide a robot through a ship with a missing crew and a bunch of monsters.
Topple Pop: Bungee Blockbusters – SAI Games
Release date: 2021
Demo: Yes
Made for: PC, Nintendo Switch
Link to PAX listing: X
Genre: Party, Music and dance, puzzle, sport
Description: Who could say no to a physics puzzle with bendy animal acrobats?
Unpacking – Witch Beam Games
Release date: 2021
Demo: Yes
Made for: MacOS, PC
Link to PAX listing: X
Genre: Puzzle
Description: A zen puzzle game about putting away belongings after someone has moved. I don’t know how it managed to be this beautiful and soothing, but it is very much both those things.
Yestermorrow – Blowfish Studios
Release date: Soon
Demo: Yes
Made for: PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One
Link to PAX listing: X
Genre: Action and adventure, platform, puzzle
Description: A time travelling 2D platformer about a hero who has lost everything.
Have you had a chance to check out any of these Aussie indie games yet? Are there any I missed? Let us know in the comments.
