All the Australian Indie Games Featured At PAX Online

PAX is always the best time to check out what new titles the Australian indie games scene has to offer. Just because we can’t walk the hall this year and meet everyone, doesn’t mean there aren’t games to be played and/or Steam wish-listed.

So, without further ado, here are all the Aussie indie games you can check out at PAX Online this week:

22 Racing Series – Goati Entertainment

Release date: 2021

Demo: Yes

Made for: PC

Link to PAX listing: X

Genre: Racing, simulator, strategy

Description: The aim is to achieve the fastest sector times using a combination of real time strategy and racing.

Broken Roads – Drop Bear Bytes

Release date: Q4 2021

Demo: No

Made for: PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One

Link to PAX listing: X

Genre: RPG

Description: A post-apocalyptic RPG.

Dap – Melting Parrot

Release date: January 2021

Demo: Yes

Made for: PC

Link to PAX listing: X

Genre: Action and adventure, horror

Description: Collect adorable creatures and explore a world where not all is as it seems.

Genesis Noir – Feral Cat Den

Release date: TBA

Demo: Yes

Made for: MacOS, PC, Xbox One

Link to PAX listing: X

Genre: Puzzle

Description: A noir game about the beginning of the universe, with gods and puzzles.

Guile & Glory: Firstborn – Elston Studios

Release date: Out now

Demo: Yes

Made for: PC

Link to PAX listing: X

Genre: Puzzle RPG

Description: A retro arcade-style game set in the bronze age.

Hamster Scramble – Treasure Coast Studios

Release date: 2021

Demo: Yes

Made for: PC

Link to PAX listing: X

Genre: Puzzle

Description: Not your typical colour-matching, balloon popping game. In Hamster Scramble you need to catch hamsters and throw them at the puzzle board in a race against time and another/or player.

Henry Mosse & The Wormhole Conspiracy – Bad Goat Studios

Release date: Soon

Demo: Yes

Made for: iOS, MacOS, PC

Link to PAX listing: X

Genre: Action and adventure, puzzle

Description: This point and click adventure has a story that’s fun for the whole family.

Innchanted – DragonBear Studios

Release date: 2021

Demo: Yes

Made for: PC, Nintendo Switch

Link to PAX listing: X

Genre: Action and adventure, party, music and dance, RPG, simulation

Description: It’s kind of like Overcooked, but with magical potions and Indigenous culture woven in.

Justice Sucks: Recharged – Samurai Punk

Release date: Q4 2020

Demo: Yes

Made for: PC

Link to PAX listing: X

Genre: Action and adventure

Description: A 90s inspired comedy game about a murderous vacuum cleaner. It’s basically your dog’s worst nightmare (but it looks really fun).

Kungfu Kickball – Blowfish Studios

Release date: Soon

Demo: Yes

Made for: PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One

Link to PAX listing: X

Genre: Action and adventure, fighting, party, music and dance, sport

Description: Who wouldn’t love a fighting sports game that combines soccer and kung fu films?

Necrobarista – Route 59

Release date: Out now

Demo: No

Made for: iOS, MacOS, PC

Link to PAX listing: X

Genre: Action and adventure

Description: A cinematic visual novel set in a Melbourne café where the dead and the living can mingle. (Editor’s note: Of course the only café in Melbourne open during stage 4 lockdown would have people dying to get in…)

Nine Witches: Family Disruption – Blowfish Studios

Release date: Soon

Demo: Yes

Made for: PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4

Link to PAX listing: X

Genre: Action and adventure, puzzle

Description: Set during WWII, the Nazis have unleashed a curse and now a professor who specialises in the occult and his assistant must solve the mystery and save the world.

Operation Armstrong – Fullbeans Studio

Release date: May 2021

Demo: Yes

Made for: PC

Link to PAX listing: X

Genre: Action and adventure, arcade

Description: Battle lunar-bots in VR and save the world.

Paradise Killer – Kaizen Game Works

Release date: Out now

Demo: Yes

Made for: PC, Nintendo Switch

Link to PAX listing: X

Genre: Puzzle RPG

Description: Solve a murder on Paradise Island, a world outside reality and objectively better than Love Island.

Path of Titans – Alderon Games

Release date: Soon

Demo: Yes

Made for: Android, iOS, MacOS, PC

Link to PAX listing: X

Genre: RPG, simulation

Description: It’s an RPG where you get to play as a dinosaur, with couch co-op.

Pico Tanks – Panda Arcade

Release date: Out now

Demo: NO

Made for: Android, iOS

Link to PAX listing: X

Genre: Arcade

Description: A free-to-play 3×3 brawler with tanks and team play.

Projection: First Light – Blowfish Studios

Release date: 29 September 2020

Demo: Yes

Made for: iOS, MacOS, PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One

Link to PAX listing: X

Genre: Action and adventure, platform, puzzle

Description: An adventure of self-discovery in a mythological shadow puppet world.

Quantum Suicide – Cotton Candy Cyanide

Release date: Out now

Demo: Yes

Made for: PC

Link to PAX listing: X

Genre: Action and adventure, simulation

Description: A visual novel set in a kind of space Hunger Games.

Ring Of Pain – Twice Different

Release date: Out Now

Demo: Yes

Made for: PC, Nintendo Switch

Link to PAX listing: X

Genre: Horror, strategy

Description: A card crawler filled with difficult decisions.

Suzerain – Torpor Games

Release date: Soon

Demo: Yes

Made for: MacOS, PC

Link to PAX listing: X

Genre: RPG, simulation

Description: A text-based political drama set in a fictional country.

The Invisible Hand – Power Struggle Games

Release date: Soon

Demo: Yes

Made for: PC

Link to PAX listing: X

Genre: RPG, simulation

Description: Life the life of an obsessive stock broker and risk it all.

This Starry Void – Chironex Studios

Release date: 2021

Demo: Yes

Made for: PC

Link to PAX listing: X

Genre: Action and adventure, RPG

Description: A sci-fi dungeon crawler where you have to guide a robot through a ship with a missing crew and a bunch of monsters.

Topple Pop: Bungee Blockbusters – SAI Games

Release date: 2021

Demo: Yes

Made for: PC, Nintendo Switch

Link to PAX listing: X

Genre: Party, Music and dance, puzzle, sport

Description: Who could say no to a physics puzzle with bendy animal acrobats?

Unpacking – Witch Beam Games

Release date: 2021

Demo: Yes

Made for: MacOS, PC

Link to PAX listing: X

Genre: Puzzle

Description: A zen puzzle game about putting away belongings after someone has moved. I don’t know how it managed to be this beautiful and soothing, but it is very much both those things.

Yestermorrow – Blowfish Studios

Release date: Soon

Demo: Yes

Made for: PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One

Link to PAX listing: X

Genre: Action and adventure, platform, puzzle

Description: A time travelling 2D platformer about a hero who has lost everything.

Have you had a chance to check out any of these Aussie indie games yet? Are there any I missed? Let us know in the comments.